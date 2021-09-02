McAlester man accused of armed robbery
A McAlester man is alleged to have used a gun to rob another man of $400 in the Tandy Town parking lot.
Tyler Deon Lowe, 23, was charged with first degree robbery and use of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to documents filed by the District 18 District Attorney’s Office.
Jail records show Lowe was being held Thursday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, officers were dispatched to Tandy Town for a report of a man who was robbed with the suspect going South behind the buildings.
The robbery victim told officers he got off work and was looking for his ride when an unknown Black man “came out of nowhere” and pulled a gun on him and told him to empty his pockets and give him all the cash he had on him, the affidavit states.
Officers were told the man took $400 in cash from the victim — two $100 bils and $200 worth of $20 bills.
The report states officers searched the area on foot and by drone but could not locate the suspect in the area, according to the affidavit.
Approximately and hour later, an officer wrote he was driving near the gas station at South Strong and East Electric Avenue when he spotted a man that matched the description of the robbery suspect with the man walking into the store “at a fast pace” after spotting the officer, the report states.
The officer wrote he began to speak with the man inside the store with the man being “extremely nervous and shaking” and acting like he was going to run from the officer, the affidavit states.
According to the report, after the man, identified as Lowe, was detained, officers were gave consent to search the vehicle Lowe was a passenger in and found a handgun where Lowe was sitting.
The driver of the vehicle told officers he was asked by Lowe to pick him up at Tandy Town while the passenger of the vehicle told officers that Lowe told him he “had just hit a lick,” the affidavit states.
Officers wrote in their report that the victim identified Lowe as the man that robbed him.
Hartshorne man charged with sexual battery, kidnapping
A Hartshorne man was arrested and charged this week after allegedly keeping a woman from leaving a residence and inappropriately touching her.
Tommy Gleason, 52, was charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and battery strangulation, sexual battery, and prevent emergency telephone call, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Gleason was being held Thursday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $250,000 bond, according to jail records.
An affidavit filed in the case states a woman told deputies that an assault took place at a rural Pittsburg County residence after Gleason parked his truck behind her vehicle and kept her from leaving by taking her keys and cellphone.
The woman told deputies that she was scared of Gleason because he was furious, screaming and yelling at her, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the woman asked Gleason if “he was going to rape her” before Gleason put his hand up the woman’s shorts as the woman was telling him to stop.
The woman said she tried to leave the residence and that every time she tried to leave Gleason would step in front of the door and the two times she did get out of the residence, Gleason grabbed her by the neck and drug her back into the house, the affidavit states.
According to the report, the woman screamed for help, but nobody was around to heat her pleas for help before she was allowed to leave after convincing Gleason to let her leave.
Deputies noted in their report that a red mark was visible on the woman’s neck.
Gleason was later arrested after he spoke with deputies over the phone, the affidavit states.
