Police find meth, drugs, after pursuit
A McAlester man told officers he led them on a high-speed pursuit because he didn’t want to go back to prison after his recent release.
Ronnie Gene Casey Jr., 26, was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, running a roadblock, unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, according to documents filed in the case.
Pittsburg County Jail records show Casey placed a $105,000 bond through a bondsman on Sept. 26.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the initial traffic stop began at the intersection of South Main Street and West Cherokee Ave. for a taillight that was out.
After the officer began to walk towards the vehicle, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed down Main Street when the driver, identified as Casey, signaled he was pulling over, the affidavit states.
After stopping, a woman, identified as Lacey Shumway, exited the vehicle and Casey drove off and continued leading the police down U.S. Highway 69 where he went around a police roadblock before going north on the Indian Nation Turnpike, the report states.
The pursuit approached speed of 105 mph and passed other vehicles in the construction zone on the turnpike before crashing out on the State Highway 9 exit, the report states.
According to the affidavit, officers found 26.5 grams of methamphetamine, a false energy drink can with 47 and a half pills of Xanex, and boxes of numerous calibers of ammunition.
When asked about Shumway, Casey said she was “kinda her girlfriend” and he didn’t “want her in danger,” the affidavit states.
Casey also told officers he recently was released from prison and he was not reporting to probation and parole and “was afraid to go back to prison” and that he was trying to get home to his kids since “he thought he was going back to prison,” the report states.
Records show Shumway was also charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after an identification card with her name was found in the same bag as the narcotics and Xanex, the report states.
Savanna man charged in death of guinea pigs
A Savanna man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after throwing two guinea pigs onto U.S. Highway 69.
Documents show Joshua Harper, 44, also faces an additional charge of throwing or dropping objects on or at motor vehicles, according to court documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Officers wrote in a probable case affidavit received word of a verbal domestic occurring at a residence in Savanna and that Harper threw her two guinea pigs in front of traffic on U.S. Highway 69.
When asked what happened, Harper told officers he was in a fight with a woman “because of all the animals she brings” to his house before admitting he threw the two guinea pigs onto the highway, the report states.
According to the affidavit, officers then went to the highway and found a damaged tote with the two dead guinea pigs inside.
Pittsburg County Jail records show Harper was being held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond.
McAlester man charged in stabbing
A man was arrested and charged for stabbing another man during an argument over money in early September.
Gary DeWayne Miller, 46, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the affidavit states.
A probable cause affidavit states officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of South Tenth Street and East Carl Albert Parkway.
When officers arrived, they found a man sitting in the yard holding a cloth over his shoulder with blood on the man’s arms and shorts, the report states.
The stabbing victim told officers a man known as “Gizmo” came over to the residence and said the stabbing victim owed him money before the stabbing victim was hit and stabbing, the affidavit states.
Witnesses told investigators that the suspect’s last name was Miller and officers were later able to identify the suspect, the report states.
