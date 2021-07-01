Warrant issued for man who assaulted woman
A warrant was issued this week for a McAlester man who allegedly knocked a woman unconscious during an assault.
Dillon Edward Stufflebean, 29, was charged with domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states a woman told officers she was waiting for a cab when Stufflebean approached her and began a verbal confrontation before the man took her back and ran to a residence.
The woman had the cab take her to the residence where she began to knock repeatedly which “she believed aggravated” Stufflebean, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Stufflebean opened the door and drug the woman by her hair into the residence before striking her several times in the head.
“She was unsure how she got out of the residence and back to the cab,” the affidavit states.
Medics from the McAlester Fire Department were called to the scene due to the woman complaining of dizziness, blurred vision, and pain in the head and mouth, the report states.
At the hospital, the woman told officers she did not want to press charges against the mam and said she already has previous charges filed against him in which he hasn’t been arrested on, the affidavit states.
Man charged after breaking into business
Charges were filed in tribal court against a man accused of breaking into a McAlester business.
Christopher McClennan, 33, Alderson, was charged in Choctaw Nation District Court with second degree burglary and malicious injury/destruction of property, according to documents filed by Tribal Prosecutor Kara Bacon.
An affidavit filed in the case states officers were called to a business on South George Nigh Expressway on a report of a burglary in progress and with a man being seen on security cameras.
Officers found a man, identified as McClennan, inside the business with a flashlight and wearing new clothing sold at the store, the report states.
According to the affidavit, McClennan told officers that he was “looking for water” because he was thirsty before stating “he was homeless and was making bad decisions.”
Officers also found that one of the glass doors was shattered, the affidavit states.
Florida man leads officers on multi-county chase
A Florida man lead multiple law enforcement agencies on a multi-county pursuit that ended in Muskogee.
Luis Manuel Guilhermino Alves, 53, Daytona Beach, Florida, was charged in Pittsburg County District Court with endangering others whole eluding/attempting to elude police officer, two counts of running a roadblock, obstructing an officer.
Alves was sentenced to three concurrent three-year suspended sentences for the eluding and running a roadblock charges and a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer, according to court documents filed in the case.
Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Officer Jason Null wrote in his report he was dispatched to the Choctaw Nation Travel Plaza for a man that was screaming and yelling at people in the parking lot.
Null wrote the man, identified as Alves, said he needed to go back to the store because he was owed $15 but that he would “let it slide” since the officer was there, the affidavit states.
According to the police report, after Null asked the man for identification, Alves sat in silence, after Alves was asked a second time for ID, the man told the officer he was going to gift the officer $10 million dollars because “God told him” to do so “out of his own pocket.”
Null wrote in his report after he asked Alves a third time for ID, the man said “okay, bye now” and drove away.
Alves ran through two roadblocks with stop sticks set up on U.S. Highway 69 by McAlester Police and was seen by officers forcing vehicles into the shoulder near Eufaula, the affidavit states.
Two more roadblocks with stop sticks were set up in Muskogee which were successful and allowed Null and an officer with Checotah Police force Alves on to the shoulder and stop, the report states.
Alves refused to obey commands from officers with Null having to break out a window to extract Alves from the vehicle, the affidavit states.
The report states a glass pipe with drug residue and an open container of alcohol was found inside the vehicle during a search.
