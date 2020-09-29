A McAlester man accused of shooting at another man said it couldn’t have been him because he was kidnapped and incapacitated at the time of the alleged incident.
Michael Winsor, 42, is charged with shooting with intent to kill and possession of firearm after felony conviction and is being held in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to court records filed in the case.
A report filed in the case state in August, deputies responded to a call about a man who had a shot fired at him while pulling into his driveway.
The driver of the truck said he saw a man standing in the driveway before he saw somebody run into the woods and raised a rifle, the report states.
The man then said he raised his hands up and played dead for 15-30 seconds after a shot was fired from the woods before receiving a phone call from his wife who he told to call police, the affidavit states.
Tracking dogs were used to assist deputies in the tracking of the man who fired the shot but were unsuccessful, the report states.
According to the affidavit, on Sept. 11, almost a month after the shooting, deputies found Winsor in a ditch near the location where the shooting occurred and the man was taken to the McAlester Regional Health Center due to being unresponsive.
When questioned, Winsor said he did not know where he was found because he was abducted by two “Middle Eastern” men in a black SUV after he was released from prison, dumped in the area near a pond due to injuries, laid near the pond for two months and survived by drinking the pond water, the affidavit states.
Winsor stated to investigators he did not have a rifle with him, nor could he describe the men, the SUV, or any injuries that could have rehabilitated him for two months, the report states.
According to the report, when asked “to be honest” Winsor ended the interview.
After Winsor was booked into the Pittsburg County Jail on an investigative hole, a photo line up was produced where the man who was shot at identified Winsor as the shooter, the report states.
McAlester man charged for ‘Indian Country’ crime
A McAlester man was charged in federal court after he allegedly fired shots at a man over an argument over $40.
Stephen Jack Nelson, 32, was charged in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to commit bodily harm in Indian Country, according to court documents.
In a probable cause affidavit prepared by the FBI, the victim said he gave a woman $40 to purchase alcoholic drinks for him because the victim was underage.
The woman did not purchase the drinks and left, and the victim searched for the woman and found her in a car with Nelson, the report states.
The victim said he confronted the woman and Nelson and an argument began with Nelson telling the victim “he would shoot him” before pulling behind the victim’s vehicle as he tried to leave, the affidavit states.
The victim said he saw Nelson digging in his car and assumed Nelson was looking for a gun so the victim pulled out his “unloaded” gun and demanded his money back from the woman and Nelson, the report states.
According to the affidavit, the victim then began to pursue Nelson on State Highway 9 in McIntosh County when Nelson leaned out of his vehicle and shot at the victim.
An examination of the victim’s car by investigators found a bullet hole in the bumper of the victim’s vehicle, the report states.
Nelson was charged in federal court due to being Native American and the crime occurring within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the report states.
Man indicted on federal drug charges
A local man was indicted by a federal grand jury on numerous drug charges following a traffic stop made by McAlester Police.
Dennis Dewayne Cantrell, 29, McAlester, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to documents filed in the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by the DEA, McAlester Police Officer Chuck Sutterfield knew that Cantrell had felony warrants for his arrest and that his driver’s license was not valid before making a traffic stop on Cantrell.
When asked by Sutterfield if he had any marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, or heroin in the vehicle, Cantrell said “he probably had all of that” in the vehicle, the affidavit states.
Sutterfield’s K-9 then made a positive alert to a vehicle where officers found a suitcase with a stolen 9 mm handgun, 124.4 grams of heroin, 70 to 80 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately 70 tablets of extasy, the report states.
At the Pittsburg County Jail, Cantrell admitted to investigators he possessed the heroin “with the intent to distribute it,” the affidavit states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.