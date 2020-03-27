Man accused of breaking into local church
A McAlester man was charged after police said he broke into a church and caused damage to multiple classrooms, the chapel, and other items belonging to the church.
Matthew Corey Weatherford, 34, was charged with burglary in the second degree and malicious injury to property over $1,000, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Jail records show Weatherford was being held Thursday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the case says officers were called to St. John’s Catholic Church on East Washington after a man attempted to open a door of the church with an unknown key.
An officer walked into the church and “it was determined someone had entered into the building and had gone through and thrown books, candles, and sacred objects around into the floor of the alter,” the report states.
A second officer responding found a man walking from the south end of the church who was detained after a description of the man was given to officers, the report states.
The affidavit states the man, identified as Weatherford, agreed to speak with officers and said he did walk into the church for “a brief moment” but left after he heard someone inside.
Officers found during a walkthrough of the rest of the buildings connected to the church discovered “several other rooms were entered and vandalized and there were several items in each room that were destroyed,” the affidavit states.
A backpack was found that “appeared to” belong to Weatherford with several items of clothing, food, and other items, including a “large cylindrical fuse that appeared to have been taken from the breaker panel of the building,” according to the report.
Two arrested during simultaneous warrant service operations
A warrant service of two McAlester homes lead to the arrest of a local man and woman after methamphetamine and illegal owned guns were found in the residences.
Law enforcement from the Choctaw Nation’s Tribal Police Tactical Team, the McAlester Police Department, District 18 Narcotics Task Force, and the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a residence on North Strong for an AK-47 and ammunition.
Jennifer Jameson was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, barricading a door, and unlawful use of police radio, according to charges filed by the District 18 District Attorney’s Office.
After she was detained, Jameson told officers she had four ounces of methamphetamine inside the home and that the reason why officers had a hard time getting the door open was because she barricaded the door, the report states.
When asked about the AK-47, Jameson said she did not have one, but did have a small handgun despite having several felony convictions, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, a search of the house yielded 11.55 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded .9mm handgun.
Investigators also found three surveillance camera and a scanner that was actively scanning and would stop on MPD’s frequency during a transmission, the report states.
Jail records show Jameson was given a $75,000 bond for the new charges with two other bonds from prior charges for a total bond of $101,000.
Lee Charles Moore, 43, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute after a warrant service at a McAlester residence on North 15th Street, according to court documents.
After being detained, Moore told investigators there was no guns present at the residence and “he had minimal drugs” and was not selling them, the affidavit states.
According to the report, officers found in the house “a quantity of methamphetamine,” operational digital scales, numerous baggies, along with three different calibers of ammunition.
Over $1,200 was found in Moore’s pocket and was seized for forfeiture, the affidavit states.
Moore was released from the Pittsburg County Jail Wednesday after posting a $10,000 bond through a bondsman, according to jail records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.