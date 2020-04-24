Man assaults detention officer
A McAlester man was charged after assaulting a detention officer and spitting on another at the Pittsburg County Jail.
Gregory Dale Buchanan, 42, was charged with felony counts of assault and battery on a detention officer and prisoner placing bodily fluid on detention officer, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Detention Officer Austin Peaslee went to speak with Buchanan because the inmate was kicking on his door.
The report states Peaslee began to give Buchanan verbal orders to stop in which the inmate did not comply before the inmate was told to lay on the ground, in which Buchanan complied.
When the door to the cell was opened, the inmate was given orders to give his belongings to the detention officer when Buchanan got off the ground began to walk toward Peaslee, the report states.
After Buchanan walked out of the cell, he ran to the main cell door and tried to open it and after ignoring commands from Peaslee, ran toward the detention officer, the affidavit states.
Peaslee deployed two rounds from a JPX pepperball gun that struck Buchanan in the face and chest area, which did not stop Buchanan, and the inmate continued toward the detention officer, the report states.
According to the affidavit, Peaslee then trips over a bench and falls to the ground and Buchanan runs and gets on top of the detention officer and begins to strike Peaslee in the face before placing the detention officer in a “bar” choke hold.
Another inmate comes and begins to pull and strike Buchanan before placing Buchanan in a choke hold, the report states.
Peaslee is then able to stand up and attempts to take Buchanan to the ground when another detention officer enters the cell to assist, the affidavit states.
While Buchanan was being detained, the inmate spit “what appeared to be blood and JPX gel” on Sgt. Kelly Stubblefield’s face, according to the report.
Heroin, meth found during traffic stop
A Eufaula man was arrested and charged after 12 grams of suspected heroin and 16.5 grams of methamphetamine were found after a traffic stop by deputies.
Jeromie Dye, 40, was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute, according to documents filed by the District 18 District Attorney’s Office.
According to a report prepared by Pittsburg County Sheriff Deputy Cody Vaughn, after talking with a woman about a possible stolen trailer, he observed a Dodge Ram that matched the description given to Vaughn by the woman.
When Vaughn got behind the truck, he observed the passenger, identified as Dye, holding his hand out with a clear plastic bag with “large white colored items” falling out, the affidavit states.
After the vehicle stopped, the passenger door began to open and Vaughn quickly ran to the door and detained Dye and saw “several crystal-like shards” in the seat and next to the truck was the bag Dye was holding with a large amount of a crystal-like substance, the report states.
Vaughn later found a plastic baggie with a brown substance in it that was recognized as heroin where the deputy had Dye sitting, the affidavit states.
During a search of the vehicle, Vaughn located multiple used syringes and another clear bag container a crystal-like substance, according to Vaughn’s report.
According to the affidavit, more crystal-like substance was collected off the roadway where the deputy observed Dye dumping out of the vehicle.
