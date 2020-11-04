Two inmates at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center are accused of poisoning a drink belonging to a correctional officer, court documents state.
According to court documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court, Bruce Melrose, 30, and Landon Williams, 23, were each charged with poisoning with intent to kill and possession of contraband by an inmate.
The two men are accused of placing methamphetamine into a drink belonging to a correctional officer “with the intent to kill” the officer, the charges states.
An affidavit filed in the case states Melrose allowed Williams into a control room where Williams placed methamphetamine into a water bottle belonging to a correctional officer while the officer was conducting a search for contraband.
Investigators in the affidavit state an eyewitness saw Williams unlock the door to the control room and allowing Williams into the area, the report states.
During an interview with investigators, Williams invoked his rights to counsel and refused to speak with investigators, the report states.
Court documents state the correctional officer did drink the water and fell ill.
County jail inmate assaults correctional officer
A man held at the Pittsburg County Jail was charged after attempting to stab a correctional officer with an ink pen.
Court documents show Quinton Roque, 43, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer in related to the incident.
Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Dalley wrote in a report he was called to the Pittsburg County Jail by Sgt. Travis Shepard.
Shepard said he entered the holding tank Roque was in to give him a mattress and blanket and after entering Roque said “he knew how to get him now,” the affidavit states.
Shepard then said Roque was holding an ink pen and attempted to stab Shepard in the face and neck area and both fell to the ground after Shepard attempted to grab Roque, the report states.
The report states Shepard was able to make Roque drop the pen after several hand strike to Roque’s face.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.