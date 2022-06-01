A Taft man was held at gunpoint by a Pittsburg County homeowner after he broke into a residence in the Longtown area.
Court records show Justin Tyvon Phillips, 26, was charged in Choctaw Nation District Court on charges of first- and second-degree burglary and was being held in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the case stated deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Longtown area for a burglary in progress.
While the deputies were in route to the residence, they were informed that the homeowner had the suspect, later identified as Phillips, at gunpoint, the report states.
The homeowner told deputies that he had awoken and found Phillips walking around inside the residence before he retrieved a gun and help Phillips at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived, the affidavit states.
According to the report, the homeowner said Phillips told him he first went through the vehicles parked in the driveway and found two pistols inside a vehicle before making entry into the residence.
Phillips told the homeowner he went through every room in the residence and saw that everyone was asleep before the homeowner found him and held him at gunpoint, the affidavit states.
The report states the homeowner said he yelled at his son and informed him of the situation and the son gathered his wife and kids and moved to the bathroom before calling 911 to report the crime occurring.
According to the report, Phillips is a convicted felon out of the state of Louisiana after he was convicted for forcible sodomy.
Man accused of assaulting, pouring gasoline on woman
A McAlester man was arrested and charged after police say the man beat a woman with a pole before pouring gasoline on the woman and telling her he was going to “let the hogs eat her to get rid of her.”
Demonze Lavar Curtis, 43, was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated domestic assault and battery, according to records filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Records show Curtis was released from the Pittsburg County Jail after posting a $250,000 bond through a bondswoman.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman told officers that Curtis assaulted her with a pipe and “that he chocked her around the throat with his hands.”
When officers searched the residence where the alleged assault occurred, a trail of blood was found leading to the back yard where officers found a pole with blood on it, the report states.
According to the affidavit, officers also found woman’s clothing that was emitting “a strong odor of gasoline” that was also taken as evidence.
The woman told investigators that Curtis poured gasoline on her while she was on the ground and that he said, “he was going to set her on fire and then put her in the back of his truck” and then “take her to the woods and let the hogs eat her and get rid of her,” the affidavit states.
