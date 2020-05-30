Deputy injured during man's arrest
A Pittsburg County Sheriff's deputy was injured during an arrest of a Council Hill man in the Longtown area.
Eric Lee Ingram, 31, was charged with aggravated assault and battery upon a police officer, assault and battery on police officer, obstructing officer, and public intoxication, according to documents field at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
The deputy, Brandon Wilkins, received a broken hand during the arrest.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Wilkins had surgery on his hand Thursday and will be out for six to eight weeks.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, deputies responded to Atoka Street in the Longtown area for a report of an intoxicated man “staggering into the roadway and hanging on fences.”
After a deputy found Ingram, a pat down of the man occurred and Ingram spun around and shoved the deputy, the report states. When the deputy told Ingram he was under arrest for public intoxication, the man began a scuffle and was brought to the ground.
PCSO Deputy James Truly wrote in his report Ingram grabbed a rock during the scuffle and begin to try and hit the deputy with the rock. Truly wrote both men got back up to a standing position and when Ingram began to rush Truly, the deputy fired two pepper balls at the man and Ingram fell to the ground, the affidavit states.
Another man arrived and began to assist the deputy in placing Ingram in custody and after getting one handcuff on the man, a McIntosh County Deputy arrived and assisted in placing Ingram in the second cuff, the report states.
During transport of Ingram to the Pittsburg County Jail, the man released the seatbelt and after being confronted about the seatbelt, Ingram yelled “there’s a gun on the floor and it’s not mine,” and attempted to headbutt the deputy, the affidavit states.
Truly wrote in his report he stopped his patrol vehicle and Wilkins, who was following, opened the door and was kicked by Ingram and when pulling Ingram out of the vehicle, the deputies left hand was injured in the scuffle.
After Ingram was secured at the jail, Ingram went to the McAlester Regional Health Center where an x-ray confirmed the injury, the report states.
Two charged for contraband drop at JBCC
Two people were charged after correctional officers found a contraband drop containing marijuana, cell phones, and more than 500 pills.
Court documents show Vashun Stewart, 31, and Kuyatta Lloyd, 43, were both charged with bringing contraband into jail/penal institution.
A report made by an agent with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections states correctional officers saw a man, identified as Stewart, walking away from the C-Unit of the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center and began to run after being told to stop.
Officers saw the man get into a silver SUV and followed the vehicle before troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle on the Indian Nation Turnpike, the report states.
According to the affidavit, while the vehicle was being followed, officers at JBCC searched the area where Stewart was seen and found two black bags containing 89.4 ounces of marijuana, fourteen cell phones, and approximately 520 “yet to be identified pills.”
At the traffic stop, Stewart admitted to dropping the bags at the prison after being read his Miranda warning, the affidavit states.
Lloyd was an occupant of the vehicle and was also charged, court documents state.
