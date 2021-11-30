Three misdemeanor offenses filed against a McAlester attorney following a two-vehicle collision in August were dismissed.
According to court documents, Wes Cherry, who owns Foundation Law in McAlester, was charged in Choctaw Nation District Court with driving under the influence, obstructing an officer, and interfering with a officer.
Cheery was accused of driving under the influence on East Comanche Avenue near the Murphy USA gas station near Walmart and striking another vehicle along with allegedly obstructing McAlester Police Sgt. Chuck Sutterfield “by turning away from Sgt. Sutterfield while being handcuffed,” documents state.
He was also accused of telling Sutterfield that “whatever he needed to do to f*** him over, he was going to do,” according to court documents.
A motion to dismiss filed Nov. 24 by Assistant Choctaw Nation Tribal Prosecutor Cory Ortega moved the court to dismiss the charges against Cherry “without prejudice” meaning Cherry can be prosecuted for the alleged crimes.
Choctaw Nation District Court Judge Richard Branam accepted the prosecutor’s recommendation for dismissal.
Woman sentenced to federal prison
A McAlester woman was sentenced to federal prison for her role in a large methamphetamine ring in southeastern Oklahoma.
According to court documents, Valerie Nacole Adcock, 38, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison with three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to money laundering conspiracy
Indictments of drug conspiracy and laundering monetary instruments were dismissed against Adcock as part of the plea agreement.
The indictment alleged that from on or about Aug. 10, 2017 through Jan. 14, 2020, Needham transferred $2,075 in United States currency via MoneyGram from a Walmart Store in McAlester to another coconspirator, Kimberly Diana Noel, in Palm Springs, California.
“Adcock did knowingly conduct and attempt to conduct a financial transaction affecting interstate and foreign commerce which involved the proceeds of a specified unlawful activity, that is distribution of controlled substances,” the indictment states.
Adcock in her plea agreement stated she knew the funds being transferred by her were to promote the distribution of controlled substances and that she “did it anyway.”
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a total of 12 people from Pittsburg and Haskell Counties allegedly ran a large-scale drug ring that transported methamphetamine from California via mailed packages and wired money back to a supplier in California with money exchanging taking place across a variety of mediums, ranging from bank transfers to Walmart MoneyGram transfers from locations in McAlester, according to federal court documents.
Adcock was indicted in January 2020 in connection to the drug ring along with Kimberly Diana Noel, of Desert Hot Springs, California; Early Willard Woodmore III, of Quinton; Calvin James Woodmore, of McAlester; Amber Nicole Woodmore, of McAlester; Dennis Clyde Marshall Jr., of McAlester; Prentice Roland Keith, of Kinta; Jimmie Ray Stephens, of Lewisville; Tiffany Ann-Meeks Davis, of McAlester; Michael Dewane Hunt, of Kinta; and Janet Sue Troutt, of Rogers, Arkansas.
The charges arose from a joint investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive, the Internal Revenue Service, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, the District 18 District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, the Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police, the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the McAlester Police Department, and the Stigler Police Department. The investigation was part of and include members of the DEA High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force.
