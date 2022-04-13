Superseding indictments were filed in federal court against a Pittsburg County man accused of illegally selling a gun to a federal agent.
Federal court records show Eugene Lee Dozier Sr. was indicted in October 2021 by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for engaging in the business of dealing, importing, and manufacturing firearms without a license, transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident.
Records show additional indictments of possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a firearm unidentified by serial number were filed against Dozier.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the case by a special agent with the ATF states the case against Dozier began in June after agents received information that he was manufacturing firearm suppressors and firearms without a federal firearms license.
Agents wrote in the affidavit an undercover ATF agent approached Dozier equipped with audio and video at the Muskogee Gun Show in August and bought a pistol from Dozier along with 50 rounds of ammunition.
Dozier told the undercover agent the price of the pistol was $399 and that “there is no paperwork, there is no tax, it is out the door. We don’t do background checks,” the affidavit states.
According to the superseding indictment, Dozier was alleged to have five “firearm silencers” that were not registered to him in federal records with four not having serial numbers.
Records show Dozier is free from federal pre-trial custody on an appearance bond.
Judge denies second motion to dismiss indictments against local couple
A federal judge denied for a second time a motion to dismiss indictments filed against a McAlester couple accused of abusing and neglecting a 10-year-old girl.
Court documents show Ashley Schardein, 26, along with her husband, Billy Menees, 28, were indicted in federal court on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.
Menees’ attorney filed a motion asking for the indictments to be dismissed because Oklahoma’s child abuse statue is unconstitutional due to vagueness.
The motion also claims that under the Assimilated Crimes Act, that Choctaw Tribal Law should be used instead of state law.
U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti noted in his denial that the argument in the motion was “largely recycled” from a previous motion to dismiss and that the court previously found that a reasonable person could understand the child abuse statute.
“Therefore, the court finds the charges in the superseding indictment should not be dismissed on the ground of vagueness. Defendants were on notice that their alleged conduct was proscribed and that they could be prosecuted for child abuse and neglect for their treatment of…a minor child,” DeGiusti wrote.
DeGiusti also wrote that the defense cited no case, nor was the court aware, where a federal court incorporates a tribal criminal statute under the ACA.
“The superseding indictment properly charges defendants with violations of Oklahoma law,” the judge ruled.
