A McAlester woman was arrested and charged for allegedly giving edible marijuana to three children younger than 12 and smoking marijuana with one of the children.
Skyla Dawn Christine Admire, 28, was charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of minors, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Jail records show Admire was being held Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.
According to an affidavit filed in the case states the investigation began after the mother of the three children found out that Admire gave edible marijuana to the children.
During an interview with a McAlester police officer, Admire said the day before the investigation began, she took one of the children to a dispensary and that the child must of ate an edible when she left the child unattended, the affidavit states.
According to the report, Admire then admitted to giving a piece of an edible to another child, claiming the mother told her to.
During an interview with investigators, two of the children said Admire gave them edible marijuana with one saying Admire and the child smoked marijuana together, the affidavit states.
The third child belonged to Admire, who told investigators that he eats “gummies and brownies when he is sick” and that Admire would not give any to her younger child “because he is too young” the affidavit states.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
