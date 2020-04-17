A McAlester woman was arrested and charged with enabling sex crimes against a minor, documents state.
Mary Whitehead, 61, was charged with two counts of enabling sexual abuse, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Court documents show Whitehead was released from the Pittsburg County Jail after placing a $10,000 through a bondsman.
Whitehead was previously arrested on four counts of child abuse before the charges were dismissed following a preliminary hearing.
Documents state the mother of the child was told about alleged sexual abuse at Whitehead’s residence and that is when the mother notified authorities.
During a forensic interview, the child told investigators the alleged sexual abuse was caused by a cousin of the child while Whitehead was in the living room watching TV, the affidavit states.
The child told investigators “Mary knew about it happening” and she wasn’t mad about it, the report states.
According to the affidavit, Whitehead did not talk to investigators due to wanting her attorney present.
The child’s cousin, who is also a minor, was taken into custody and transported to the Pittsburg County Juvenile Detention Center, the affidavit states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.