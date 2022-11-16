An Adair County man told police he fled from police in a truck pulling a livestock trailer because the passenger had warrants.
Court records show Ty Miller, 28, of Bunch, was charged Wednesday in Choctaw Nation District Court for eluding a police officer and was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond in the Pittsburg County Jail.
The passenger, Dustin Gower, was being held Wednesday for the Cherokee Nation Marshall Service for warrants issued by the Cherokee Nation District Court on several drug related charges.
An affidavit prepared by Choctaw Nation Tribal Officer Jacob Schiller states the officer was dispatched to the Choctaw Casino for a report of possible narcotics use in the parking lot after a man was seen smoking “a white substance out of a piece of tin foil.”
Security guards at the casino attempted to detain the individuals involved when the driver, later identified as Miller, began to drive off.
Schiller wrote in the report he attempted to stop the truck before it went north on the service road and continuing to Hardy Springs Road when the truck went south on U.S. Highway 69.
The truck continued south on the highway until Savanna when it again turned around and went north before turning on Frink Road, the affidavit states.
According to the report, the pursuit made its way onto State Highway 63 when the vehicle turned into a driveway near the Bache Road intersection and into a pasture.
“After a short distance, the vehicle became stuck in some trees and both the driver and passenger were taken into custody,” Schiller wrote.
Miller told police that “he did not want to run from the police, but Dustin had informed him of an outstanding warrant and wanted him to attempt and get away,” the report states.
Three “smoking devices containing a white power residue” were found in the truck, the affidavit states.
