A federal judge ruled to continue the February trial of a McAlester woman accused of abusing and neglecting a 5-year-old boy despite federal prosecutors objecting to the continuance.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White granted the continuance asked by attorneys for 36-year-old Paula Chisholm.
Chisholm was federally indicted May 13 in the Eastern District of Oklahoma with child abuse in Indian Country and child neglect in Indian Country for allegedly “striking, kicking, dragging, pinching, and restraining” the boy along with “willfully and maliciously fail and omit to provide adequate nurturance, affection, food, sanitation, and hygiene.”
A trial was scheduled to begin in February, but Chisholm’s defense attorney, Arizona based federal public defender Sarah Erlinder, asked White to continue the trial to the April 2022 docket due to plea discussions beginning “due to information that defense counsel became aware of.”
“The delay in learning that information is absolutely linked to counsel’s location in Arizona, as the distance makes all aspects of representation of Ms. Chisholm more challenging, from collaborating and developing relationships of trust to more basic challenges of communication,” Erlinder wrote in a motion asking for continuance.
Erlinder also wrote a report by the defense’s expert witness was not ready and additional time is needed to draft the report and to disclose it in a timely matter to the prosecution.
Prosecutors objected to the continuance, stating two previous continuances were agreed upon in the case.
“The Government and its witnesses are now prepared to proceed to trial, so the government respectfully opposes this motion,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Morgan Muzljakovich wrote in a motion filed in response to Chisholm’s motion.
Muzljakovich wrote the government has complied with discovery obligations with all of the discovery provided to the defense “over four months ago.”
“It is the government’s position that the defendant has had sufficient time to hire an expert and have a report generated,” Muzljakovich wrote.
The trial is now scheduled for the April 2022 docket at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
