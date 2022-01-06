Competency trial for death row inmate on hold

An Oklahoma death row inmate's competency trial was delayed after the attorney general asked appellate judges to overturn an order to hold it before the execution.
Oklahoma originally scheduled the lethal injection of death row inmate Wade Lay for Jan. 6 — which would have been America's first execution in 2022 — before District 18 Associate Judge Tim Mills granted a stay in December to allow for a competency trial.
Lay's competency trial will not be on the January trial docket in Pittsburg County District Court after the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office filed a writ of prohibition in the case asking the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to prohibit Mills’ order because he “abused his discretion.”
“Ultimately, respondent (Mills) granted the writ based on personal notions of ‘due process’ that are untethered to any legal authority,” wrote Jennifer Crabb with the AG’s office.
Crabb also wrote in the motion that Lay did not overcome the presumption of his competence with “evidence sufficient to make a substantial threshold showing” during a November hearing in Mills’ courtroom.
“A costly jury trial will be held in spite of the fact that Mr. Lay has not made a substantial threshold showing of incompetence, and should petitioner lose at that trial, the state will have no recourse,” the motion states. “Years of work by attorneys and judges will be undone. Worse, the family of Kenneth Anderson, the bank security guard who heroically gave his life when Mr. Lay attempted to commit armed robbery, may never receive the justice they have been waiting for.”
Court records show OCCA gave Mills 30 days from Jan. 6 to respond to the motion.
Lay, who was convicted in the 2004 shooting death of Tulsa-area bank security guard Kenneth Anderson, was originally scheduled for lethal injection Jan. 6 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Mills ruled in December that he found "good reason to believe" Lay was not competent to be executed and granted an execution stay.
He wrote in his December order "it is unavoidable that a jury cannot be empaneled to consider Mr. Lay’s competency claim before his December 15, 2021 clemency hearing and January 6, 2022 execution date.”
The judge wrote that OSP Warden Jim Farris “abused his discretion in failing to call such fact to the attention of the District Attorney of Pittsburg County” and ordered the warden to commence the process.
Oklahoma law states that if a warden has good reason to believe that a defendant sentenced to death “has become insane” then the warden must inform the district attorney where the inmate is situated and ask that the sanity of the inmate be examined with the court “at once” calling and impaneling a jury of 12 people.
Lay's attorneys argued a doctor concluded in September 2021 he “is not competent for execution." The AG’s Office has argued that Lay “is a domestic terrorist” and murdered Anderson “as part of an effort to obtain funds to avenge the government’s actions at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, and at Ruby Ridge (in Idaho).”
The AG’s office also stated Lay was found competent to stand trial by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals with the decision affirmed by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma and the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Oklahoma's execution protocols came under scrutiny after a series of problematic ones led to a moratorium in 2015. The state resumed executions with the October 2021 lethal injection of John Marion Grant, convicted of killing a prison cafeteria worker, using the same three-drug mixture.
Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones, convicted of killing an Edmond businessman in a case that garnered international attention, hours before his scheduled November execution. Bigler Stouffer II, convicted of killing a schoolteacher and seriously wounding her boyfriend nearly four decades ago, was 79 when he became the oldest person executed in Oklahoma last month.
Oklahoma is scheduled to execute Donald Anthony Grant at 10 a.m. Jan. 27.
