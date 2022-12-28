Child sex sting suspect sentenced

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph ongoing with a gradual decrease late tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to midnight CST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&