Charges against a woman accused of soliciting a man to kill another man in exchange for the profits from the sale of the man’s truck and welder were dismissed.
Court documents show Tori Danea Nunley, 24, of Barling, Arkansas, was originally charged in November 2020 with solicitation for murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit larceny of automobile.
Nunley was accused of soliciting Jeb White, 40, of Porum, to kill a man in exchange for the profits from the sale of the man’s truck and welder.
The state charges against White were dismissed in August due to White being a Native American and the McGirt decision.
No new charges were filed against White in Choctaw Nation District Court or in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
A court minute in the case against Nunley states the charges against Nunley were dismissed after prosecutors for the District 18 District Attorney’s Office said “due to fact, burden of proof would not be met” in the case.
However, court documents state Nunley was sentenced to two concurrent seven-year deferred sentences for conspiracy and malicious injury to property over $1,000 after she was accused of vandalizing a vehicle and paying a man $200 to burn down a residence.
Nunley was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $35,000, documents state.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Quinton Police Officer Rebecca Hendrix, during the investigation into Nunley’s phone following her arrest during the arson investigation, a message was received from an unlisted contact Nunley was supposed to meet in Enterprise that night.
Further investigation of the phone found the contact, identified as White, wanted to steal a truck and welder to make a man “pay” for the things he did to Nunley, the affidavit states.
Messages were also found from White stating he would pick the man up and “have a nice long talk about life and only I will be walking away” and that he wanted the man to “feel the fear,” the report states.
According to Hendrix’s report, White said he would have to obtain more information “from the brotherhood” to do harm and needed more information from Nunley so White could “get his ducks in a row.”
Hendrix wrote that Nunley said White contacted her following a post on social media and that she didn’t know him personally and went along with White’s messages because she “didn’t think it was real.”
According to the report, White told Nunley that he has “a few spots to bury a body if I need to!!!!!” with Nunley replying “If you want to let out some anger, I can tell you where he’s at. Don’t tell me you know places to bury a body. I’ve already destroyed the car, had the house burned down, and his truck and welder are next. I’m not above killing him either, so don’t give me any hope at getting away with it.”
During an interview with Hendrix, White said “just because there were messages” it “didn’t mean that he had done anything” before admitting he was watching the residence where the man lived before another person he was with attempted to steal the truck, the report states.
White admitted to all of the messages between him and Nunley but said he was only watching the residence “to give information” to Nunley, the affidavit states.
