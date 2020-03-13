1:42 a.m. — A Pittsburg County Jury found Bryce Miller guilty of second degree murder by imminently dangerous conduct and recommended a sentence of 20 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Miller, 17, was on trial and facing a life sentence for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Jaylen Nelson in June 2019 in rural McAlester.
Jurors had the option of finding Miller guilty on either second degree murder by imminently dangerous conduct or first-degree manslaughter by heat of passion if a first-degree murder conviction was not possible.
Second degree murder is a considered an 85% crime, which means Miller must serve 85% of a sentence before being eligible for parole.
Deliberations lasted just over six hours.
In final closing for prosecutors, District 18 Assistant District Attorney Michon Hastings-Hughes said their evidence supports a first-degree murder conviction and that Miller’s story of self-defense is hard to believe.
Miller's defense attorney David Smith said in his closing words that the jury should find Miller not guilty for all three possibilities because self-defense covers all.
Sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 1.
Both the defense and prosecutors asked for a pre-sentence investigation to be conducted.
10:40 p.m. — Jurors were polled by the court if they could remain fair in deliberations after pieces of evidence that were not admitted were sent back with the jury.
Five pieces of evidence, which included internet searches and a photo of Miller, were sent with the jury to the deliberation room.
District 18 District Judge Brendon Bridges asked each juror if they could continue to be fair in deliberations.
All 12 answered that they could and wished to continue deliberations.
After the jury left, both prosecutors and the defense saw no problem with the jury continuing deliberations.
7:26 p.m. — A Pittsburg County jury began deliberations Friday night in a first-degree murder case after a day full of testimony from the accused and closing statements.
Bryce Miller, 17, was charged as an adult in June 2019 as an adult for the shooting death of 16-year-old Jaylen Nelson in rural McAlester.
Miller took the stand Friday and testified that he fatally shot Nelson because he pulled a knife and approached him.
He said he later grabbed the knife, returned to his vehicle and began to drive home when he tossed the knife out.
Jurors also heard Miller's testimony about the gun which was never found by investigators.
Miller testified that he hid the gun in the attic of his house and when in jail, told a family member to get rid of the gun. Miller testified that he does not know what happened to the gun.
During testimony Thursday, a friend of Miller testified that the accused “did it for her.”
When asked what “it” meant, Miller said that he shot and killed Nelson because she was the only person he wanted to live for and if he didn’t, he would have let Nelson stab him and possibly kill him.
During cross examination by prosecutors, Miller was asked about letters he wrote to the friend and what was redacted from those letters. Miller testified he did not know what he wrote under the redactions.
Miller testified after prosecutors read him the letters that he didn't like being a nobody and that he felt like a somebody after making national headlines.
Both the prosecution and the defense said in their closing statements that this case was difficult.
District 18 First Assistant District Attorney Adam Scharn said in closing that “this isn’t like the movies” where somebody can take several gunshots and continue to gain ground. A medical examiner testified that two gunshot wounds were “incapacitating.”
Norman attorney David Smith, who is part of Miller's defense, told jurors that Miller acted in self-defense and to not think too much on how he reacted afterward because he was just 16 years old. Smith asked jurors to think how they would act in the same situation.
Smith said if Miller didn’t have that gun, it would be him that was found dead on that road and Nelson would be in Miller's seat in the courtroom.
District 18 Assistant DA Michon Hastings-Hughes said in the state’s final closing that Miller could have stopped at any moment in between each of the 11 fired shots and callled an ambulance to save Nelson.
Smith said if he was running from what he did “he did a bad job of it “because he went home and that is where investigators found him later.
Hastings-Hughes countered that argument saying that going home was the best thing to do to not raise suspicion.
If jurors can not find Miller guilty of first-degree murder, jurors also have the option of finding Miller guilty of either second degree murder by imminently dangerous conduct or first-degree manslaughter by heat of passion.
