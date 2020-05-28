A motion for bond reduction was denied Thursday for a woman accused of torturing a 10-year-old child.
Ashley Dawn Marie Schardein, 24, and Billy James Menees, 27, of McAlester, were each charged May 19 with one count of child abuse by torture, one count of kidnapping, four counts of child abuse and several other charges stemming from the alleged child abuse of a 10-year-old girl, according to court documents filed in the case.
A motion for the bond reduction was filed May 27 asking for Schardein to be released on her own recognizance for medical reasons due to being seven months into a high-risk pregnancy.
The hearing was originally scheduled for 1 p.m., but Schardein’s defense attorney, Brecken Wagner, objected to the use of his client appearing and testifying via video because he wanted to use the time before the hearing to counsel his client.
Wagner said he has not been able to have face-to-face interviews at the Pittsburg County Jail because of restrictions in place for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin agreed to continue the hearing back one hour to give deputies time to transport Schardein and Menees to be physically present.
After the hearing began, McLaughlin heard testimony from Schardein regarding her physical and mental conditions and any treatments ordered by a doctor.
Schardein testified she was experiencing contractions before and during her May 19 initial appearance due to stress from being charged.
Medical records obtained from McAlester Regional Health Center were discussed in open court and showed that no contractions were recorded before Schardein’s release back to the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail.
The full-time nurse at the Pittsburg County Jail testified that she took Schardein for a checkup a day after her arrest and the jail’s policy was to take a woman in labor to the emergency room either by deputy or ambulance.
In closing arguments, Wagner said the jail “shouldn’t have to bear” the responsibility of a woman possibly having a baby at the facility. He added Schardein was “vulnerable” as it could take one fight at the jail for the possibility of two lives being taken.
Wagner requested a medical release and said restrictions like house arrest or an ankle monitor was OK.
Scharn argued that there are many circumstances that can arise for a medical release “but this is not one of them” and was not appropriate in this case.
McLaughlin said before his ruling he wanted to see facts but did not hear from any medical professionals other than a nurse and an email from Schardein’s doctor asking for his patient to drink more water, supplement her diet with a nutritional drink, and limit physical activity.
“To me, all these things can be done at the jail,” McLaughlin said.
Wagner loudly claimed he can never get a fair trial in Pittsburg County before McLaughlin told him to keep his mouth shut and sit down.
“You got a fair trial today in my courtroom,” McLaughlin said loudly. “Your motion for bond reduction is denied.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
