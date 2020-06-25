Attorneys for a McAlester couple accused of torturing a child are asking for new prosecutors, claiming their clients can not have a fair and impartial trial with current prosecutors.
Ashley Dawn Marie Schardein, 24, and Billy James Menees, 27, of McAlester, were each charged in May with one count of child abuse by torture, one count of kidnapping, four counts of child abuse and several other charges stemming from the alleged child abuse, according to court documents.
Both remained Thursday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond each, jail records show.
Investigators accuse the couple of torturing a 10-year-old girl “by excessively punishing with emotional and verbal abuse, physical abuse, including spanking, tying her hands and feet for long periods of time, shaving her head, not allowing her to use the restroom, forcing her to sleep on a concrete floor with no pillow, no blanket and intentionally keeping it cold in the room, restricting her diet to oatmeal, spinach and water, and/or forcing her to stand up for painfully long periods of time during the day sometimes in wet clothing under a cold fan,” according to court records.
The defense for Schardein and Menees state in their Motion for Recusal of the Prosecution, that prosecutors moved forward “for a public arrest covered by the media” instead of moving forward with “a quiet surrender” the defense proposed for more than a week before the May 19 arrest of Schardein and Menees.
According to the motion, the defense claims they told prosecutors following a show-cause hearing on May 12 and again May 13 in an email to prosecutors and district judges that the defendants would surrender after charges were filed.
The motion states defense attorneys received a text message May 19 stating warrants were issued, and the McAlester News-Capital already ran a story on the charges filed that “spread like wildfire across the McAlester area” before the defense could return from Wilburton.
Defense attorneys wrote in the motion that both the newspaper and a Tulsa television station — “who had enough time to drive all the way from Tulsa,” court documents state — were already at the law office “with cameras at the ready” and the subsequent stories gaining more than “3,000 unique interactions on Facebook” that included “hyperbolic” quotes from prosecutors.
The motion states the comments made by the prosecutors not only broke rules that attorneys must follow in Oklahoma, but amount to “prejudice and alarm” the public to “cast aspersion” on any person who may question the guilt or innocence of their clients.
Defense attorneys wrote that comments made under stories shared by multiple news agencies caused several witnesses to disassociate themselves from the case “due to concerns they might be ostracized or even face the possibility of physical harm."
According to the motion, the defense wants District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin to order the removal of the District 18 District Attorney's Office from the prosecution of the case and request the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office to appoint a prosecutor.
A hearing in the case had not been set as this story was being prepared for publication Thursday.
