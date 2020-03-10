Attorneys make opening statements in murder trial

Prosecutors hope to reveal answers and defense attorneys claimed self-defense during opening statements Tuesday in a first-degree murder case at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Bryce Miller, 17, was charged in June 2019 as an adult at the age of 16 for the shooting death of 16-year-old Jaylen Nelson near the intersection of State Highway 113 and Mekko Road in rural McAlester.
District 18 Assistant District Attorney Michon Hastings-Hughes gave the opening statement for the state, telling the jury that Nelson planned on staying the night with Miller and the two eventually were driving to where Miller was living.
Hastings-Hughes told the jury Miller shot Nelson 11 times in multiple places and she hopes testimony in the trial will reveal the reason.
“We don’t know why, but they get out of Bryce’s car,” Hastings-Hughes said.
“I hope we get some answers,” she added.
Miller’s defense attorney, Brecken Wagner, said in his opening statement that the pair parked in the secluded area because “it was a great place to smoke marijuana."
He continued to tell the jury that an argument began shortly after and Nelson took a knife and came at Miller.
“The physical evidence will tell the story,” Wagner said.
Hastings-Hughes broke down the elements for a first-degree murder conviction: death of a human, death was unlawful, caused by the defendant, and malice aforethought.
The prosecutor ended her opening statement by saying she did not know what the defense was going to present during its case-in-chief.
Wagner explained the circular pattern of the shell casings found at the scene shows movement in multiple places and said his client acted in self-defense.
“You’ll be able to see how this went down,” Wagner said. “When a knife is held to your throat, you shoot.”
Wagner said the knife was found, but not near Nelson's body because Miller panicked and threw it out as he returned to where he was living.
He told the jury that Miller was a 16-year-old who just fired a weapon and was never charged with a weapons offense in this case — "That’s important,” Wagner said.
The defense attorney said Miller feared for his life, fatally shot Nelson, all while in possession of drugs and fled because “nobody was going to believe him.”
Wagner also told the jury a six-hour recording by an investigator with the DA's office that contains an interview with a witness in the case was inadvertently released to him. Wagner said the recording includes conversations between prosecutors and investigators about the case, how to get the witness to cooperate, and discussion about offering the witness immunity from prosecution in possible criminal charges if she testified in the case.
That recording was the subject of a hearing outside the presence of the jury where prosecutors argued that anything past the initial interview was work-product and should have been destroyed or given back to the state.
Wagner agreed that it was unusual for him to have it, but since the recording was filed into public record, he should be able to use it during the trial.
District 18 Associate District Judge Brendon Bridges ruled what is on the recording could not be used unless a witness gave inconsistent testimony during examination, which at that time, the attorneys are to notify the judge before its use for a re-examination of the ruling.
Bridges said he made the ruling because it would be hard for the court “to ignore inconsistencies while a man’s life is on the line.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
