Attorneys for a Hartshorne man charged with drug trafficking in Okmulgee County are asking the state’s appellate court to overturn a judge’s ruling denying a hearing to quash the charge.
Roger Clark, 56, was charged in July 2020 with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs following a traffic stop on the Indian Nations Turnpike in Okmulgee County.
District 24 District Judge Pandee Ramirez in December denied “res judicata” to hear a motion to quash information and in the alternative suppress search filed by Clark’s defense.
Clark’s defense attorneys argue Ramirez “abused her discretion because res judicata is not an applicable principle of law in this present situation” and their client is entitled to have a decision rendered “on the merits of his motion.”
The defense filed a motion with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to have Ramirez’s ruling overturned.
OCCA has asked Ramirez to file a response to the defense’s motion before setting a hearing date before a judicial referee.
The defense claims Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Shiloh Hall unlawfully detained Clark and conducted an illegal search when the trooper extended the traffic stop following the issuance of a warning.
“After receiving that warning, the trooper proceeded to ask additional questions, and based upon the defendant’s demeanor, detained the defendant and requested the assistance of a K-9 unit to investigate the defendant’s vehicle,” the motion filed by the defense states.
Attorneys for Clark argue that the traffic stop was fulfilled when the warning was given and the extension of the stop constituted an “unreasonable length of detention unless the troopers could identify articulable facts that justify the extension of the stop.”
After Hall wrote Clark a ticket for the unsafe lane change, the trooper asked Clark if he consented to a search of the vehicle, in which Clark refused, the affidavit states.
A K-9 was called in to the traffic stop and after a free-air sniff of the vehicle, an alert was given by the dog, the trooper wrote.
Hall wrote in his report he found four pounds of suspected crystal meth inside a Trix cereal box.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris told the News-Capital in July 2020 that his office was “trying to get Roger Clark for months” and had information that Clark “was selling a lot of methamphetamines, anywhere from four to six pounds a week.”
Morris said his office learned of the routes Clark would take and contacted Hall with the trooper locating the vehicle Clark was driving prior to the traffic stop.
Court documents show Clark’s passenger, Kelli Fender, of McAlester, was also charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs stemming from the stop.
Both Clark and Fender’s trials are scheduled to begin in March 2022.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
