Attorneys for a woman filed a motion requesting her convictions be vacated with reimbursement for all fines paid due to the state not having criminal jurisdiction over her.
The motion asks for convictions against Tonie Gayton, 53, to be set aside or vacated due to the lack of subject matter jurisdiction after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applied the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation in April.
Gayton’s attorney, Brecken Wagner, said the motion is not an “anti-government stance” but a “pro-Native American stance.”
“The State of Oklahoma refused to follow established law and treaties and forced and subjected tribal people to fines and punishments when it had no lawful authority to do so,” said Wagner.
The attorney said the right thing for the state of Oklahoma to do is to right their wrongs.
The motions were filed this week in Pittsburg County District Court in four misdemeanors Gayton was charged and convicted for with between 2003 and 2005.
According to the motion, the request is made pursuant to 22 O.S. § 1080(d) which reads “that there exists evidence of material facts, not previously presented and heard, that requires vacation of the conviction or sentence in the interest of justice.”
The motion states the material fact not previously admitted is the state of Oklahoma did not have subject matter jurisdiction due to the crimes being committed in the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation, which is now considered “Indian country” pursuant to McGirt v. Oklahoma.
“The defendant should be reimbursed for any monies paid to the Pittsburg County Court Clerk or to any other agency or funds that received monies as a result of these actions,” the motion states. “The State of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute, convict, and sentence the defendant and therefore any monies collected for fines and costs of this action were taken from the defendant without lawful grounds to do so, and the defendant must be made whole.”
According to the motion, $500 in fines and $2,118.40 in fees are being asked to be reimbursed to Gayton.
Wagner said his law firm, Wagner and Lynch, were the first to file a motion to dismiss after the McGirt decision was announced and are now the first to file a motion to set aside or vacation convictions based on the ruling.
“We were the first to file a motion to dismiss after the McGirt decision in Indian country and now we are going to be the first to seek what the McGirt decision also means, vacation of unlawful convictions and repayment of fines and fees illegally collected,” said Wagner.
