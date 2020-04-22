Arrest made after weekend stabbing

A McAlester man was arrested and charged after a weekend fight that ended with him stabbing someone.
Athen Wayne Phifer, 43, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to documents filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Records show Phifer was being held Tuesday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
McAlester Police Officer Alena Ashalintubbi wrote in a probable cause affidavit she responded to a call Saturday in the area of North D Street and West Electric Avenue where a woman told her someone was stabbed, and the suspect ran away.
Ashalintubbi wrote in her report that the woman said the victim was at another residence and when the officer arrived, the victim was found in the bathroom with blood on him.
After medics were dispatched, the officer observed four areas where the victim was stabbed, the left elbow, left shoulder, left thigh, and the left side of his head “with a cut going down to his nose,” the affidavit states.
A witness at the scene told investigators Phifer was at a birthday party where he was asked to leave when he “came at” a juvenile and the stabbing victim intervened was taken to the ground before the two men were broke apart and Phifer ran, according to the report.
At the hospital, the stabbing victim told the same story and that he was “trying to protect his nephew” from Phifer and that he knew he was bleeding, but did not know he was stabbed until he arrived back at the residence he was found at by officers, the report states.
According to the affidavit, the nephew told officers he went outside because Phifer was banging on the door at his nana’s house and confronted the man and saw Phifer pull a knife out before he was tackled to the ground and got up to see his uncle and Phifer on the ground fighting.
Officers later found Phifer near the intersection of North E Street and West Monroe and he was transported to the Pittsburg County Jail, the affidavit states.
