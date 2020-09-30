A local man who pleaded guilty in 2010 for the shooting death of a woman is back in jail after prosecutors move to revoke his suspended sentence.
James Helmert, 35, of McAlester, pleaded guilty in 2012 to first degree manslaughter in the January 2010 death of 21-year-old Candice Lay. Helmert was initially charged with second-degree murder prior to accepting the plea agreement.
Lay died after she was shot in the abdomen following an alleged argument over a gun at a residence in McAlester, according to court records filed in the case.
Helmert was sentenced to 15 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with all but the first 11 years suspended.
ODOC records show Helmert was released from their custody on July 11, 2018 and was currently under the supervision by ODOC’s Probation and Parole services.
Prosecutors moved to revoke Helmet’s suspended sentence earlier this year after Helmert was charged with petit larceny in December 2019 and after he allegedly failed numerous drug tests, dropped out of treatment programs, and fell behind on reporting and monthly payments, according to court docum
Records show Helmert was also charged in April 2009 in Woodward County District Court on a single count of conspiracy.
Officials allege the conspiracy came up after almost a dozen recorded phone conversations were discovered during an ODOC investigation between Helmert, who was an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center at the time of the investigation, and a former nurse at the Woodward facility.
According to court documents, the investigation alleged that Helmert received an unknown quantity of controlled prescription narcotics from two former ODOC employees and another inmate while providing money through reloadable debit cards.
Documents show Helmert pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge in September before being transported to the Pittsburg County Jail and is being held on a $6,000 bond.
A hearing on the application to revoke against Helmert is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 15 in front of District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin.
