The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied a request for dismissal filed by the defense attorneys for a woman accused of fatally shooting a local man in January 2019.
Attorneys for Brenda Savage, 56, of Del Valle, Texas, petitioned the appeals court to issue a writ of mandamus to overturn District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills’ decision not to grant a motion to dismiss a first-degree murder charge against Savage in February. Her attorneys petitioned the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to issue a writ of mandamus ordering the dismissal of the murder charge.
Savage was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson at a McAlester residence.
Her defense team, comprised of local attorneys Brecken Wagner and Blake Lynch, claimed double jeopardy in the case after a mistrial was declared during the jury selection process of a January trial and they filed a court motion to dismiss the case.
The defense motion claimed the jury was sworn in and impaneled before the mistrial was declared.
Mills denied the motion to dismiss in February after receiving briefs from both the defense and the prosecution. Mills also denied a motion for default judgement filed by the defense claiming prosecutors missed a filing deadline.
Attorneys asked Mills for his reasoning behind not granting the motion to dismiss, which Mills gave in April.
The Appeals Court agreed with Mills in saying the administration of the voir dire oath did not make potential jurors a “selected panel” and that the jury was not impaneled and sworn at the time the mistrial was declared.
“Judge Mills’ order does not preclude re-trial of this matter and Savage is not entitled to have the charged against her dismissed,” the Appeals Court wrote.
A stay was issued in the case in May until a decision was made by the appeals Court. No new hearings in the case have been set as of Monday afternoon, according to court documents.
