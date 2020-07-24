The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office is requesting to file a response in a 2016 murder case appeal before the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
Devin Sizemore, 25, of Krebs, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole by a Pittsburg County jury in 2018 for first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his daughter, Emily. He was also convicted on a second felony charge of assault and battery on a police officer.
The case is one of at least 177 cases the AG’s office is following where a defendant has made a claim the state of Oklahoma didn’t have jurisdiction to prosecute them, according to the list provided to the News-Capital after an Open Records Request. Sizemore’s case is one of five cases from counties within the Choctaw Nation.
One of the six claims made by Sizemore’s attorney was the state lacked the jurisdiction to prosecute the first-degree murder charge “because he is an ‘Indian’ and the crime occurred in 'Indian country.'"
The AG responded by saying the defense failed to show the crime was committed in Indian Country and that the legal basis the claim was brought under is “not yet binding case law” and the claim is based without merit. “Alternatively, this case should be held in abeyance pending the outcome of the Supreme Court’s decision in Murphy.”
An order was filed February by the Appeals Court agreeing with the AG and ordered Sizemore’s appeal to be held in abeyance until the Supreme Court’s final disposition, The order also directed the AG to notify the court once the decision in Murphy is finally settled.
Following the July 9 Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma that found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. In a per curiam ruling, the Court affirmed the Murphy case for the reasons stated in McGirt.
The AG’s office notified the court of the decision but stated the Supreme Court’s decision did not affect the Choctaw Nation.
On July 16, the AG’s office filed a request to file a response to Sizemore’s jurisdictional claim in light of McGirt.
“The state needs time to review the record and pleadings in this case and determine what impact McGirt has on this case under the specific circumstances involved,” the request states.
A request was also made for a 60-day deadline “because this office had dozens of cases that might be impacted by the decision in McGirt.”
Sizemore’s attorney objected to the request and said McGirt “broke no new ground in this area of law” and that it “simply reaffirmed long-standing Supreme Court jurisprudence and held that only Congress can disestablish and Indian Reservation” which has not happened to the Choctaw Nation.
Sizemore’s attorney said if the state is granted time to file a new brief, it should be granted no more than 15 days and that the AG’s office has several lawyers assigned to the various cases “so the burden on each individual lawyer should not be overwhelming,” the request states.
