Woman pleads guilty to perjury
A Waurika woman pleaded guilty for perjury after she used a name of another woman throughout a court case ending in a plea deal under the other woman’s name.
Melissa Conrad, 40, received a five-year suspended sentence after accepting a plea deal in the case against her.
In a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Conrad was arrested in September 2019 after a burglary in northern Pittsburg County and gave the date of birth and Social Security number that the deputy at the time believed to be true.
Conrad was booked into the Pittsburg County Jail under the name given before being arraigned in Pittsburg County District Court, the affidavit states.
The woman also signed paperwork for a court-appointed attorney before accepting and signing a plea agreement under the false name, the report states.
According to the affidaivt, the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office in June received a phone call from a woman living in Missouri after she learned she had a warrant for her arrest out of the county.
Investigators received identification from the woman in Missouri and were able to determine that the woman arrested in 2019 was not who she claimed to be, the report states.
Deputies learned that Conrad was in the custody of the McIntosh County Jail under the name “Melissa Petit” and when investigators spoke with Conrad, she admitted to using the fake name of the other woman and after learning she was going to be charged with perjury, she asked for an attorney and ended the interview, the report states.
Man charged with two counts of home repair fraud
A Skiatook man faces felony home repair fraud charges after two local residents allege the man cashed checks written to him and never completed work he was hired to do.
Aaron Ray Bourland, 40, was charged with two counts of home repair fraud, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
Bourland is accused of promising a woman to install a pool in her backyard and wrote Bourland a check for $8,540 and did not return to the residence or answered any phone calls or messages from the woman, a report filed in one of the cases states.
In a seperate case, Bourland was said to have began to dig in a backyard of a McAlester residence before asking the homeowners for a check in the amount of $2,500 to purchase supplies, a report states.
Bourland did not show up the next day, but the homeowner did not think of anything due to rain but a few days later, the homeowner saw on social media that Bourland hurt his neck and when asked, Bourland said he would be back the next day to resume digging, the affidavit states.
According to the report, a week later, the homeowner reached back out to Bourland when he did not show back up and was told by Bourland that he had COVID-19.
The homeowner then called a local equipment rental company regarding an excavator left by Bourland in his backyard and was told by the company that the machine was reported stolen months before, the report states.
Bourland did not return any phone calls or messages left by the homeowner, the affidavit states.
Pair charged for attempted prison contraband drop
Two men were arrested and charged after officers found the pair were attempting to leave contraband for an inmate of a local prison.
Kyle Halliburton, 22, and Kevin Walker Jr., 24, both of Ada, were each charged with unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, conspiracy to bring cell phone into state penal institution, attempt to being cell phone or electronic device into penal institution, and attempt to bring contraband into penal institution, according to documents filed in the case.
Halliburton and Walker were stopped in a vehicle after an officer noticed them being suspicious after pulling in and out of driveways near the prison when the officer was spotted, the affidavit states.
After the vehicle was stopped in the parking lot of an apartment complex where the officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car, the affidavit states.
After the officer was given permission to check the vehicle, Halliburton said “he knew he shouldn’t have done this” as he exited the vehicle, the affidavit states.
Inside a plastic trash bag in the vehicle, the officer saw marijuana, alcohol, cell phones, and other items associated with a prison drop, the report states.
During interviews, Walker said he had no idea about what was in the bag and was only getting a ride from Konowa but Halliburton told investigators the two were attempting to make a contraband drop at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, according to the report.
The affidavit states the bag contained 36 grams of unknown colored pills, 5.8 ounces of marijuana, eight 375 ml bottles of vodka, six cell phones, and tobacco.
