Woman charged with stabbing; man says he fell on knife
A McAlester woman was charged after she admitted to stabbing a man while the man maintained he “fell on the knife.”
Documents show Allyson Hope Butterbaugh, 26, was charged with domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was being held Wednesday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, officers from the McAlester Police Department responded to the 200 block of West Kiowa for a report of a man with a piece of metal in his shoulder.
When officers arrived, a man was found with “a knife handle protruding from his shoulder area” with a large pool of blood around the man, the report states.
The affidavit states the man told officers “he had tripped over a shopping cart that was in the yard and had fallen on the knife.”
After medics arrived, officers spoke with Butterbaugh, who told officers she stabbed the man after he acted like he was going to leave but turned around and walked towards her and raised his arm and she believed the man to be reaching for her, the affidavit states.
Butterbaugh told officers the pair was fighting for months and that it has turned physical, the report states.
According to the affidavit, a knife was found on the man after the woman told officers the man had a knife on him earlier in the day and she thought he still had it.
At the hospital, the man told officers he was not stabbed “and had simply tripped and fell onto the knife,” the report states.
Man arrested after texting officer for drugs
A wrong text to a McAlester Police Officer landed a Krebs man in jail.
Terry Lee Branam Jr., 34, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and was released from the Pittsburg County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond through a bondsman.
A probable cause affidavit states McAlester Police Office Kevin Bishop received a text from a phone number that said, “U know anyone looking” and when asked what the number was looking for, the number replied back “people always looking.”
Bishop contacted Pittsburg County Sheriff Deputy Det. Randy Hass who recognized the conversation as someone trying to sell methamphetamine and began to barter a price, the report states.
According to the affidavit, when asked about the price of “a zip” aka an ounce of meth, the number, identified as Branam’s, replied the price was $400.
“I knew in my experience if making controlled narcotics purchases that this was a high price for an ounce,” Hass wrote in his report.
Branam was then asked by the investigators what “he would do a ball for” in reference to an eight ball of meth with no answer, the affidavit states.
The next day, the investigators reached back out to Branam, who replied he could do a ball for $80 and agreed to meet at a parking lot of a McAlester business, according to the report.
When Branam arrived at the parking lot he called the investigator to tell him he was there and that is when officers moved in and surrounded the vehicle Branam was in and took him into custody, Hass wrote in his report.
Officers found a total of 7.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, operational digital scales, numerous baggies, syringes, and other drug paraphernalia, the report states.
When told he was talking to officers the entire time, Branam said he thought “he was talking to a different guy named Kevin,” the affidavit states.
