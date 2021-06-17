A McAlester man was arrested and charged after police say the man broke a window to a vehicle and caused glass to fall onto a baby’s face.
Court records show Michael Don McGinnis, 28, was charged this week with one count of felony child abuse and was being held in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $40,000 bond.
According to a probable case affidavit filed in the case, officers were called to a residence on East Chickasaw after a call was received that a vehicle’s window was busted, and a baby got glass in its face.
The woman who was driving the vehicle told officers that an unknown man walked up to the vehicle and “punched the back glass out” while the woman and child were parked in the driveway talking to another woman, the affidavit states.
Both women told police that they did not have a description of the man, according to the report.
The police report states blood was observed on the ground and the staff at the McAlester Regional Health Center were told to notify police if a man with injuries to the hand arrived.
Later that night, a man identified as McGinnis showed up at the hospital and officers spoke with the man who said that he knew the two women and that the child was his, the affidavit states.
After being told to tell the truth, the woman in the vehicle admitted to police that McGinnis was her “baby daddy” and when she pulled up to the residence, he saw him arguing with a woman in the driveway and she pulled up beside them and the man got upset and punched the glass, the affidavit states.
When asked if the woman wanted to press charges, the woman said no, and officers advised her that the state of Oklahoma will take over the prosecution of McGinnis, the report states.
Officers wrote in the report that medics from the McAlester Fire Department were called to treat a small cut below the child’s eye with the report stating that the eye “required no attention.”
Heroin, cash, gun found seized after traffic stop
A local woman was arrested and charged after officers allegedly found heroin, cash, and a gun during a traffic stop in McAlester.
Brittany Faye Boatright, 30, of Krebs was charged in Pittsburg County District Court with one count of trafficking in illegal drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boatright was stopped by police after McAlester Police Officer Warner Bedford saw the vehicle she was in leave a residence that is known for drug activity, the affidavit states.
The officer wrote during his stop he saw containers in the vehicle that were “commonly used for transportation of marijuana” with Boatright telling the officer she did not have her medical marijuana license, the report states.
Bedford said in the affidavit he found a large bag or marijuana in the car, scales, a baggier containing a crystal-like substance, a syringe with a brownish colored substance, and a .22 revolver.
According to the affidavit, the officer found more than $1,200 on Boatright, which she said was going to be used to get her boyfriend out of jail, but she had no account on how she obtained the money.
While Boatright was being transported to the Pittsburg County Jail, she admitted she had drugs on her person and removed three balls of a suspected heroin, a spoon, and three syringes with the three balls of suspected heroin weighing more than grams, the affidavit states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.