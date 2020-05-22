A man was arrested and charged in a shooting that occurred in April at a McAlester residence.
Dennis Dewayne Cantrell, 29, was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, according to documents filed May 15 at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Jail records show Cantrell was being held in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Information from a probable cause affidavit states investigators were called to the McAlester Regional Health Center on April 23 in regard to a possible shooting victim.
A woman who drove the shooting victim to the hospital met with investigators at the residence where the shooting occurred and said she saw the victim and an unknown man arguing before hearing a gunshot and seeing a man running to a truck and drive off, the affidavit states.
According to the report, the shooting victim told investigators a man knocked on the door asking for somebody and when the woman said she didn’t know the person, the man hit her in the mouth, “knocking” her to the floor and pointed the gun at her.
In the report, the victim said she kicked the man and the gun went off and shot her.
The witness to the argument identified the man as Cantrell because he and the victim had an argument prior to the shooting and she helped the victim pick up stuff that was thrown out by Cantrell, the affidavit states.
After the shooting victim was released from the hospital, she consented to a search of the residence where investigators found a small hole in the couch near some blood and after looking at the bottom of the couch “could see it was a bullet hole” that passed clean through the victim and the couch, the report states.
According to the affidavit, the shooting victim throughout the investigation maintained that she did not know who shot her and it was not Cantrell while the witness continued to say it was Cantrell.
Hartshorne man charged with assault
A Hartshorne man who told officers he was confronting a driver of a stolen vehicle when a fight began was charged with assaulting the driver.
Devon Latrell Spencer, 24, was charged May 18 with aggravated assault and battery, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
In a police report filed in the December 2019 incident, police said they responded to an altercation outside a store in Hartshorne, where a man identified as Spencer said he was trying to recover a stolen car.
Spencer told investigators he had to knock on the window of the vehicle to awaken the driver before checking the VIN number to see if it matched the stolen vehicle, the affidavit states.
After the driver woke up, he stepped out and told Spencer he bought the car from “a guy down the road” and when Spencer told the driver it was his stepson’s car, the driver tried to push Spencer out of the way and run, the report states.
According to the report, Spencer said he grabbed the man by the arm and hit the driver twice with his fist and after falling to the ground, the driver grabbed Spencer’s leg and Spencer said he got his leg out and yelled at the driver to “stay down” and waited for police to arrive.
A witness told officers Spencer pulled the driver out of the vehicle and began to beat him and that Spencer got on top of the man and continued to strike the man while saying “don’t get up or you’ll get the same,” the affidavit states.
The officer said he found a small drop of blood on Spencer’s clothing and sandals and wrote “I could not see any blood splatter on his clothing that would show in my experience a person who was already bleeding being hit on the ground,” the report states.
In the report, the officer said he attempted to speak with the driver of the vehicle but was told by medics that the man would not be able to speak due to a broken jaw.
According to the affidavit, the man was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital due to the injuries received.
Woman accused of using prepaid cards for embezzlement
A McAlester woman is accused of using prepaid debit cards to embezzle more than $3,600 from a local store.
Documents show Jolene Nicole Walden, 25, was charged with felony embezzlement May 18 in Pittsburg County District Court.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were called August 25, 2019 to Wal-Mart for an embezzlement report.
A loss prevention employee told officers an internal investigation began after several transactions for money to be loaded onto a pre-paid card were found on a register belonging to Walden, the report states.
According to the affidavit, surveillance footage showed a man would hand a prepaid card and ask for money to be loaded onto the card; Walden would allegedly enter the payment as cash and would shut the register and give a receipt as if there was a cash exchange.
The loss prevention officer said three different men did the same process at Jolene’s register, the affidavit states.
In video footage from a hotel near Wal-Mart, Jolene is seen meeting the men in a vehicle for 15 minutes before getting out and returning to work before the three men repeated the process at Jolene’s register, the report states.
When confronted by loss prevention, Jolene allegedly admitted to meeting the males and doing the transactions on purpose because she was supposed to receive money in return, which she did not, according to the affidavit.
The report states eleven different transactions totaling $3,614.42 were found to be fraudulent by loss prevention.
