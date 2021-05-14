Man charged for having stolen ATV from retailer
A McAlester man was arrested and charged after he was seen by officers using a forklift to move a stolen all-terrain vehicle near where the ATV was reported stolen.
Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, was charged with knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property this week in Pittsburg County District Court.
An affidavit filed in the case states deputies were called out to a mobile home community on Express Lane in McAlester to investigate a report of a forklift driving out of the woods carrying an ATV.
A Pittsburg County Sheriff’s deputy located a forklift driven by Caldwell with an ATV attached to the front with straps.
Caldwell told the deputy that the ATV was his and that he bought it from Atwoods “a while back” and that it was stolen from him and was found hidden in the woods, the affidavit states.
The man said a friend said he could borrow the forklift to move the ATV, the affidavit states.
The deputy wrote in his report that the ATV was found to been reported stolen from Atwoods and that there was also two new generators in the back.
After Caldwell was placed into custody, he told the deputy that his ATV was identical to the one he was found with and that another man wanted him to pay $500 for information where the ATV was at, the report states.
Caldwell said he paid the man $250 and said that he could pay more when he could, but the man became upset and told Caldwell where the ATV was before trying to keep Caldwell from retrieving the ATV by throwing rocks and nails at him, the affidavit states.
Pittsburg County Jail records show Caldwell was being held Thursday on a $10,000 bond.
Jailer assaulted by inmate
An affidavit states a jailer at the Pittsburg County Jail suffered minor injuries after he was assaulted by an inmate.
Nikkolasse Keith Smith, 30, of McAlester, was charged with assault and battery on a detention officer when he allegedly assaulted Detention Officer Kyle Williams, according to documents filed by the District 18 District Attorney’s Office.
According to the affidavit, Williams said he was passing breakfast trays to inmates and when he went to give Smith a tray, the inmate attempted to exit the cell.
Williams said he had to physically stop Smith from leaving the cell and that is when Smith grabbed Williams by the throat while he continued to push Smith back into the cell, the affidavit states.
The affidavit states the two men fell to the ground and Smith continued to choke Williams before Smith began to kick Williams, the affidavit states.
Williams said he managed to push himself up and away from Smith by pushing off of Williams’ chest and was able to get out of the cell and close the door, the affidavit states.
After the incident, Williams said he was told his neck was bleeding from being scratched by Smith, the report states.
