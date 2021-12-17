Judge denies request for new attorney
A federal judge denied a request made for a new attorney by a McAlester man charged with abusing and neglecting a 10-year-old girl.
Billy Menees, 28, of McAlester, along with his wife, Ashley Schardein, 25, were each indicted by a federal grand jury in May on counts of child abuse in Indian Country and child neglect in Indian Country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.
Menees filed a pro se motion in October asking U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti for a new attorney after Menees claimed he and his current attorney, Fort Worth, Texas-based federal defender Cody Cofer, can not agree after six-months on “strategy/motions and any attempt to allow review of the governments alleged evidence against petitioner.”
Menees said the U.S. Constitution allows Menees to proceed to trial with a strategy and defense “that he chooses.”
Court records show Menees has filed numerous pro se motions to dismiss the indictment against him or suppress evidence in the case.
DeGiusti has repeatedly ruled he would not consider pro se motions filed by Menees saying “a party has no right to hybrid representation in which he both represents himself and is represented by counsel.”
The judge denied Menee’s request for a new attorney after a Wednesday morning hearing where Menees was allowed to argue his motion on the record.
Menees wrote in his motion that he would appeal the decision if it was denied.
The trial against Menees is currently set to begin in February 2022.
Man pleads guilty to federal charge
A Pittsburg County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges stemming from an August robbery at a McAlester hotel.
Andy Matthew Hyden, 43, Krebs, was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma on robbery in Indian Country and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.
Court records show Hyden was indicted after the victim told investigators he was picking Hyden up from work at a McAlester hotel when Hyden began to hit him before taking his wallet and gun.
According to a FBI report, the victim was told by doctors that “nearly every bone in his face was broken” during the attack and he was referred to a facial reconstruction surgeon.
Hyden admitted in his petition to plead guilty that he punched the victim “several times” in the face “causing him serious bodily injury that he needs surgery.” Hyden also wrote he took the gun from the victim’s truck “and threw it away.”
Hyden faces a maximum imprisonment of not more than 15 years for the robbery indictment and not more than 10 years on the assault indictment with both carrying a fine up to $250,000, according to court records.
A presentence investigation will be conducted by the U.S. Probation Office prior to a sentencing hearing in which a judge will determine Hyden’s sentence.
