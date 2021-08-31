Man with local ties charged in Miami, Oklahoma murder
A man on parole for a 2011 rape of a 13-year-old girl in Pittsburg County was charged Friday with first-degree murder in Ottawa County.
Travis Austin Johnson, 33, was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 37-year-old Miami, Oklahoma resident Johnny Euran.
Johnson was sentenced to a total of 20 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with 10 years suspended in the 2011 rape case.
ODOC records show Johnson was released from prison on parole in 2019 after serving eight-years of the 10-year sentence.
The Miami Police Department said Johnson was arrested in connection with the Euran murder without incident a few hours after the stabbing occurred at a Miami residence.
MPD said that Johnson “had only lived in Miami for a short time” prior to the incident.
Pittsburg County District Court records show he was charged Aug. 17 with larceny from the house after he was accused of stealing two 12-inch knives and a revolver from a residence in Pittsburg.
A motion to revoke his parole was also filed in the case, according to court documents.
Attorney charged with DUI
A McAlester attorney was charged in Choctaw Nation District Court with three misdemeanor offenses after a two-vehicle collision.
Wes Cherry, who owns Foundation Law in McAlester, was charged with driving under the influence, obstructing an officer, and interfering with a officer, according to documents filed in Choctaw Nation District Court.
Cherry was released on bond following his arrest after placing a $1,000 bond through a bondswoman.
Court documents state he is accused of driving under the influence on East Comanche Avenue near the Murphy USA gas station near Walmart and striking another vehicle.
Cherry is also accused of obstructing McAlester Police Sgt. Chuck Sutterfield “by turning away from Sgt. Sutterfield while being handcuffed,” documents state.
He is also accused of telling Sutterfield that “whatever he needed to do to f*** him over, he was going to do,” according to court documents.
If convicted, Cherry could face disciplinary action from the Oklahoma Bar Association and the Choctaw Nation Bar Association.
