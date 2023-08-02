Combine Saturday’s annual Crazy Days sales in downtown McAlester with Oklahoma’s weekend sales tax free holiday and you get something special: Prices that are “Out of This World.
That’s according to Kristen Lloyd of Common Roots at 111 E. Choctaw Ave, who is one of many downtown merchants participating in the annual event.
This year Crazy Days is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, in downtown McAlester.
“Most stores are opening up at 8 a.m.,” Lloyd said. Many downtown stores plan to remain open throughout the day until their regular closing times, which varies from store to store.
“Everybody does their own thing,” said Lloyd, who expected to keep Common Roots open until at least 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Such other-worldly sales are expected that it describes this year’s event.
“The theme is “Out of This World,” Lloyd said. “A lot of people will be decorating their stores and dressing up.”
Some merchants are offering special enticements, ranging from temporary tattoos and hair stencils at The Parlor, to a vintage candy pop-up shop planned by The Buffalo Nickel Vintage Candies. Some stores plan to hold drawings as well.
A food truck festival is being held in the parking lot of Honey Beene Boutique located at 319 E. Choctaw Ave. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature several area food vendors and live entertainment from the band Uninvited Outlaws. The event is being put on by the McAlester Event and Entertainment Team.
At Common Roots, employees Emily Mattioda and Jennie Walters helped make sure the store’s window displays feature an “Out of This World’ theme.
The even crazier cost to customers is a result of Crazy Days coinciding with the state of Oklahoma’s Tax Free Holiday.
While Crazy Days starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and continues throughout the day, the tax free holiday has even longer hours.
It begins Friday, Aug. 4, at 12:01 a.m.and extends through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 6.
It’s a time period when sales taxes are exempt — not collectible or payable — on articles of clothing or footwear “designed to be worn on or about the human body and the sales price of the article is less than $100,” according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
It does not apply to the sale of “accessories, special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use, or to the rental of clothing or footwear,” OTC said.
Crazy Days is the biggest sale involving the most downtown merchants for the entire year. It’s a downtown shopping tradition that goes back so far it’s difficult to determine exactly when and how it started, said Lloyd.
While the city of McAlester will not benefit from sales tax collections on clothing apparel during the tax free weekend, Crazy Days draws plenty of shoppers to the city.
“We definitely enjoy the amount of people who come downtown and go shopping,” said McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner.
“I hope it’s a way for more people to enjoy our shops along with seeing the changes we’re trying to make downtown.”
