Emilee Coxsey nearly dropped to the ground and covered her tearfully smiling face when her name was called as the new Miss McAlester.
The McAlester High School senior was crowned as the 2022 Miss McAlester among five candidates during Saturday’s competition held at the S. Arch Thompson Auditorium.
Judges for the Miss McAlester competition award points to candidates in categories including talent, red carpet attire, on-stage interview, and social change platform. Outstanding Teen candidates are judged on talent, on-stage question, activewear, and evening gown.
Coxsey’s platform is Foundation for Tomorrow and she explained to judges how her Friendship Bench project helps children throughout Pittsburg County who suffer from bullying.
“This project basically was a bench with encouraging words written on it and it allowed students to go there whenever they were being picked on or being bullied,” Coxsey said, adding that teachers would know the student needed help.
Coxsey said she started with two benches and there are now 23 benches at other schools throughout the county.
She said her platform also helps students feel like they belong and find educational opportunities.
Coxsey is the daughter of Phillip and Deanna Coxsey and is heavily involved in several activities and groups in the community, including Pittsburg County 4-H.
Coxsey’s talent was a jazz dance, which helped her gain the vote of attendees as the crowd pleaser to receive an additional $500 scholarship.
Emerielle Sherman, a 2016 MHS graduate and 2020 Northeastern State University graduate pursuing a master’s in nursing, was named the first Miss McAlester runner-up.
Hensley Kidd was named the 2022 Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen. Kidd is a Pittsburg High School student and the daughter of Alisha Kidd and the late Shawn Kidd. Her platform was Kidd Strong and her talent was a jazz dance to “Everybody Wants to Be a Cat.”
Nicole Plaxico was named the Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen first runner-up.
The local contest is affiliated with the Miss America organization, which contributes tens of thousands of hours of community service each year and raised more than $16 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and scholarships since 2007 through its candidates. Miss Oklahoma offers more than $2 million in scholarships each year to competitors.
Beta Iota of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International is a philanthropic organization that has sponsored the Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen Scholarships Competitions since 1978.
McAlester’s contest is closed to a 40-mile area and offers a scholarship to every contestant — including more than $7,500 in cash and scholarships awarded Saturday night.
Miss McAlester receives a $1,500 scholarship, while the Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen receives $1,000, and every contestant receives a $300 scholarship.
Anyone interested in getting involved with the organization can contact any Beta Iota member, message the group’s Facebook page, email betaiotaesa@gmail.com, or call McCabe at 918-424-3089.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.