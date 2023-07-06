Plans call for the Pittsburg County Courthouse to close all day Friday for repairs to large HVAC units on the courthouse roof.
Workers plan to use a crane to place compressors and other HVAC equipment on the roof of the courthouse, said District 2 Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith.
All of the courthouse offices will be closed Friday because all the HVAC units at the courthouse were to be shut down around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Smith said.
He expects the courthouse interior to quickly heat up once the HVAC system is shut down in preparation for repairs.
“When they shut that down it’s going to get hot, hot, hot,” Smith said.
Along with compressors, plans call for coils and condensers to be replaced on some of the units.
Smith said there are four large HVAC units on the courthouse roof as well as some smaller ones.
“They’re working on two of the big ones,” Smith said.
Problems with some of the HVAC systems has resulted in sometimes sweltering conditions on the second and third floors of the county courthouse.
“We’ve been having problems off and on for a year,” Smith said.
He said the upper floors are busy, with the second floor housing the courtrooms and judges’ chambers of District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan and Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills.
Also on the second floor is Court Clerk Pam Smith’s office, along with Pittsburg County Drug Court and Court Mediation.
“That’s where most of our traffic goes, to the second floor,” Kevin Smith said.
Third floor offices include the courtrooms and chambers of Special Judges Mindy Beare and Brian McLaughlin.
Smith said a jury docket is scheduled for August, so repairs will definitely have to be completed prior to that time — but the hope is it will be finished long before then.
“We’re hoping we can get everything done over the weekend,” Smith said.
Stone Electric Heat and Air in Kiowa is handling the repairs.
“They’re pretty confident they can get everything running,” said Smith.
Signs were posted on the courthouse doors Thursday relating the courthouse will be closed Friday, July 7, so repairs can be made to the HVAC system.
