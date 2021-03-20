As part of Sunshine Week, the McAlester News-Capital asked how many requests for court records were made to the Pittsburg County Court Clerk’s Office from Jan. 1 through March 9, 2021.
After the request was submitted, Pittsburg County Court Clerk Pam Smith immediately called the News-Capital for clarification of the request and it was agreed that the number of emailed requests would suffice, since there is not a record kept of requests made by phone or in-person.
Smith had the response ready in less than four business days and said 402 email requests were made during the time frame.
“This total is just for email requests,” Smith wrote in her response. “This number is not a true and correct representation of how busy our office is on a daily, weekly, or even monthly basis.”
Smith concluded the request by saying the request made by the News-Capital was a fraction of the access the office provides to the public as far as record requests.
The court clerk said if she had to guess, the total amount of requests was “in the thousands” when combining phone calls and in-person visits.
Out of those requests, 15 were emailed requests from the News-Capital. Out of five emails that did not receive a reply, four were sent to an email address belonging to a person that was no longer employed at the office and one came with a reply stating the request was delayed due to the employee being sick.
All requests have since been fulfilled, from either a new request to a different employee, a phone call, or by an in-person visit to the office.
A count from online records as of March 18, 2021 shows a total of 1,398 cases have been filed in Pittsburg County since Jan. 1 in the various categories the office oversees.
Out of those 1,398 cases, the office filed 124 criminal felony cases, 126 criminal misdemeanor cases, 40 marriage licenses, 45 divorce/dissolution/annulments, 117 small claims and 925 traffic tickets.
“We just stay busy,” Smith said.
Smith, who took over the office Jan. 1, previously worked in the office as an employee prior to records being digitized and said not much has changed since the last time she was in the office.
“The concepts are still the same; it’s just putting it on the computer,” Smith said. “That helps because the reports and totals are generated for me and I don’t have to manually work each day-to-day’s operation.”
According to Oklahoma state law, the primary responsibilities of the court clerk are to record, file, and maintain the proceedings of the district court and to maintain books such as trial dockets, case files, and journals useful for locating past court proceedings and keep summaries of court actions in an appearance docket; maintain case files; collect court fees, fines, costs, assessments, and forfeitures; and distribute or expend collected monies.
Fees charged by the court clerk for documents printed by the office are $1 for the first page and 50 cents for each additional page with an additional fee added if certified copies are needed.
Smith said even though there has been some turnover in the office since she took over, all of the positions have been filled except one.
“The state won’t let us hire that one,” Smith said. “They will tell us when we can hire for that spot and we don’t have the availability for that spot just yet, but as soon as it does open, we’ll be full-staff before long.”
Smith said her deputy clerks are also being cross-trained, so there is more than one desk covered if the need arises.
“COVID’s here, so you never know when somebody will be out,” Smith said.
In-person public access to the office was closed on Jan. 15 by District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan citing COVID-19 concerns. Hogan’s order stated the closing did not apply to emergency matters or where a constitutional issue was involved.
The office reopened to in-person public visits in mid-February, according to Smith.
“We’re available to help anybody,” said Smith. “We ask that there only be five people in the office at a time since it is a small area, but we will get to them as fast as we can.”
Court records are also available online at www.odcr.com and www.ocsn.com. Payments for fines and tickets can also be made online by visiting www.odcr.com.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.