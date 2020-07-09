With the self-response rate for the 2020 Census for Pittsburg and Oklahoma registering at a low rate, the Census Bureau is preparing to launch a door-to-door campaign to up the count in a few weeks.
The exact date for the campaign in Pittsburg County has not been set, and it could vary from county-to-county across Oklahoma.
The Census Bureaus shows Pittsburg County had only a 34.5% self-response rate as of Wednesday, with McAlester having the most self-responses in the county with 53.03%.
For the entire state of Oklahoma, the response rate has finally topped the halfway point, with a response rate of 56.35%.
Don’t be celebrating reaching that bar too soon, though.
“Oklahoma is number 43 in the nation,” said U.S. Census Partnership Coordinator for Oklahoma and Kansas, Emily Kelley.
Pittsburg County’s low response rate is one of the reasons why Census Bureau Recruiting Assistant Lenda DeVilbliss traveled to McAlester this week to help with the process of hiring Census Bureau enumerators who will soon begin to personally call on addresses that show a non-response to the Census.
“We’re still hiring in the county,” Kelley said. The preference is to hire local residents.
“It’s important that we hire people from the county to work in the county,” she said.
Pay for Census Bureau enumerators in the county is $14.50 per hour. said Kelley. The way to begin the job application process is online at 2020Census.gov/jobs.
“Go through the process on the screen,” Kelley advised.
She also had some advice for those who have already applied online or who may be applying if they get a phone call from a number they do not recognize.
“I would encourage everyone to please answer the phone,” she said. It could be a call from the Census Bureau advising applicants of what they need to do next, such as the time and place of a training process, said Kelley.
Once they do begin the door-to-door process, Census Bureau enumerators will be required to wear protective facial coverings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also will be issued Census Bureau identification badges with their photo, a Department of Commerce watermark with an expiration date and may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo, according to information provided by Census Bureau Media Specialist Paige C. Wilson.
Kelley urged everyone who hasn’t already to completed the 2020 Census form to do so.
“You are helping make a difference,” she said, noting that a census is taken in the United States only once every 10 years.
Census results are a determining factor for everything from obtaining funding for things such roads, bridges and schools, to deciding the number of Congressional representatives a state has.
Kelley stressed that Census results are not shared with any other entities, including other government agencies. Addresses and other information won’t be released until 72 years after the Census has been completed, said Kelley.
She wants to make sure that everybody has an impact.
“Getting a complete count is important in making sure Oklahoma’s voice is heard in Washington D.C.,” Kelley said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
