Caution tape and orange cones at the main entrance steps of the Pittsburg County Courthouse indicate to visitors they can now only use the side door.
Pittsburg County officials met Tuesday morning to approve and start implementing new protocols limiting public access to all county buildings and encouraging employees to work remotely.
Anyone looking to enter a county building will also now be required to undergo a screening before gaining entry amid coronavirus concerns.
“We don’t want the public coming in and infecting all the employees, or the employees coming in and infecting all the public,” Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith said.
Visitors and staff will be required to undergo a forehead-swipe temperature check — with all registering a 100.4-degree temperature not being allowed in the building.
The front doors of the courthouse are locked and everyone is directed to enter the handicap entrance on the west side of the building. County officials said the move will restrict public access and help in screening everyone before gaining entrance.
Officials were still making arrangements to staff the screening stations and would consider adding employees.
Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Mike Hogan expressed concern about potential HIPPA violations in the screening process.
County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said nobody looking to enter a county building would be required to fill out a questionnaire or asked any questions like they would at a medical facility.
Hogan said it would still constitute a violation and it’s “inappropriate.”
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said checking a temperature and asking questions about where someone has been wouldn’t be a violation and compared it to being asked questions at customs.
County officials also asked about a timeline on when to expect federal reimbursements for purchases made during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re still waiting on reimbursement from last May,” Enloe said in reference to the 2019 tornado that damaged Haileyville.
Enloe said he hopes government officials will be able to ensure quicker reimbursements for coronavirus response.
Oklahoma State Department of Health officials reported the state has 17 positive coronavirus cases and no deaths as of Tuesday evening — with none of those in southeast Oklahoma.
President Donald Trump issued a national emergency last week and Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a state of emergency due to COVID-19 on Sunday.
Stitt’s 30-day order allows state agencies to make necessary emergency acquisitions up to $250,000 per transaction and employ additional staff and directs state agencies to implement a remote work policy.
Pittsburg County commissioners issued a disaster declaration on Monday.
Several county agencies enacted remote work strategies. Sullivan said his office will only allow only essential personnel in the building and employees will work remotely.
Pittsburg County Court Clerk Cindy Ledford said her office is encouraging online options for payments and for obtaining court documents.
County officials also said the current court docket would not change.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
