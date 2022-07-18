Pittsburg County commissioners have agreed to close the county courthouse at 2 p.m. daily this week, due to ongoing problems with adequate air conditioning and ventilation inside the building.
Commissioners voted to close the building at 2 p.m. beginning on Tuesday, July 19. The courthouse will continue to open to the public at 8 a.m., said Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith.
Smith said there are problems with getting the equipment needed to upgrade the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the courthouse, which has led to hot temperatures inside the building.
Temperatures were as high as 80 degrees in some of the rooms and offices inside the courthouse last Friday, Smith said. With outside temperatures forecast as high as 110 degrees in McAlester on Tuesday, Smith predicted the temperature inside some courthouse offices could rise into the 90s.
"It's unbearable to the staff and public," Smith said.
Although the courthouse is currently in the midst of upgrades to its HVAC system, Smith said the problem is with a coil that operates four of the units on the courthouse roof. Smith said the part is no longer manufactured, so it's having to be custom-built for the courthouse system.
"The units are still fine," Smith said.
Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell said her staff would fall too far behind losing two hours of work while closing early each day, so she's going to have her employees come in early. Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields and County Treasurer Jennifer Hackler had not yet determined at the time of the commissioners' Monday meeting if they were going to have their staffs come in early as well.
Even if some courthouse employees do come in earlier, the public will not be admitted until 8 a.m., said Smith.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman joined Smith for a unanimous vote to close the courthouse at 2 p.m. on July 19 through July 22 .
Smith said the closing is due only to the equipment used to cool the facility, not because of any attempt to conserve electricity.
"It's strictly due to the air-conditioning," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
