City councilors discussed a request to deannex the Expo Center before sending it to the planning commission for further review.
Pittsburg County Commissioners have requested the McAlester City Council deannex the Expo Center to eliminate a stormwater fee. Councilors discussed issues pros and cons of deannexing before sending it to the city's planning commission for review after a 6-1 vote during Tuesday's meeting.
Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, Ward 3 Councilor Cliff House, Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 6 Kevin Beaty, Ward 4 Randy Roden, and Mayor John Browne voted yes. Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens was the lone no vote.
During discussion, Boatright asked about the sales tax revenue from the Expo Center if the site was deannexed. The mayor said the city would not receive sales tax from the Expo if it was deannexed, but the total is a "small amount."
City Manager Pete Stasiak said the city can charge sales tax on concerts and various events held at the site.
Smith opposed deannexation, saying several agencies have similar concerns regarding stormwater not running into the city's stormwater system.
He said questioned the commissioners' concern over a $1,044 per month stormwater fee since the county receives $4.3 million annually in sales tax from McAlester residents.
Smith said the issue should also go to the city's planning commission to evaluate it before presenting to the council.
He added it still seems like a no-brainer to keep the site annexed.
Stevens said deannexing the Expo strictly for eliminating the stormwater fee could open the city to legal challenges from other entities.
City Attorney John Hammons said he issued a legal opinion stating the city can impose the fee on the county.
"I believe it is lawful for the city to impose that fee and the county can be made to pay it," Hammons said.
Councilors voted to send the issue to the planning commission, which will be tasked to put it under further review and present a recommendation to the council at a later date.
