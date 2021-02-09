The Feb. 9 meeting of the McAlester City Council has been cancelled.
"We're going to cancel the Tuesday night meeting because of the hazardous conditions caused by the winter weather," said McAlester Mayor John Browne.
The meeting had been scheduled for 6 p.m. on the McAlester Campus of Eastern Oklahoma State college.
Browne said all of the agenda items that were set to be heard during the Feb. 9 meeting will now be moved to the next regular city council meeting, which is set for Tuesday, Feb 23.
Tuesday night's meeting agenda had included an item to declare a vacancy for the Ward 4 council seat due to the recent death of McAlester Vice Mayor and Ward 4 City Councilor James Brown, who died Feb. 2 following complications from COVID-19.
Mayor Browne said the city council is legally required to declare a vacancy.
The original plan had been to declare a vacancy during the Feb. 9 meeting and then to pass a resolution during the Feb. 23 meeting calling for a special election, the mayor said.
Browne said he checked with the Oklahoma Municipal League's attorney and it looks as if the soonest a special election can be called will be in September.
Because there will be more than a year between the time the seat becomes vacant and the time the current Ward 4 term expires, the City Charter requires that a special election be called, Browne said.
That prohibits the city council from appointing someone to fill the seat until the special election can be held, he said.
"The City Charter does not allow us to make an appointment," said Browne.
He noted that the hazardous weather conditions also resulted in the closing of EOSC's McAlester Campus, where the city council has been meeting to allow more room for social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Browne urged everyone to stay home if possible during the icy winter weather. He said McAlester police responded to a number of fender-benders by early Tuesday.
"Stay home and be safe," Browne advised.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
