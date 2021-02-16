The Southwest Power Pool notified member companies that controlled outages are no longer needed as of late Tuesday morning.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma posted on social media that restoration was underway for customers that were affected by the outages Tuesday morning.
“We thank those customers for their patience and understanding. Please continue your conservation efforts,” wrote PSO.
Officials from Kiamichi Electric Cooperative posted a video update for customers after SPP made the announcement.
“The rolling blackouts have been suspended so everybody should be back online,” a spokesperson for KEC said. “If you are not back on, please call the office.”
Kiamichi's office number is 918-465-2338.
Both electric companies said although the controlled outages are suspended for now, it doesn’t mean they will not happen again.
“Obviously, they can start this process again if the load exceeds capability,” the KEC spokesperson said. “So I want to please encourage everybody to conserve as much as possible.”
At the peak of the controlled outages, KEC reported more than 1,700 customers were affected by the controlled outages.
PSO reported a controlled outage in the Savanna area.
The controlled outages began after SPP declared a Level Three Energy Emergency Alert for their entire 14-state area Tuesday morning.
“Systemwide generating capacity has dropped below our current load of ~42 GW due to extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas,” the organization stated. “We’ll be working with our member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of electric service throughout our region. This is done as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.”
SSP downgraded to Level 1 by early afternoon Tuesday and warned of potential energy issues as the next winter storm sweeps across the state.
"SPP's forecasts anticipate that due to high load and persistent cold weather, it is likely its system will fluctuate between EEA levels over the next 48 hours," SPP tweeted.
SSP said the organization forecasted a morning peak of “above 44.6 GW around 9:00 a.m.” Tuesday morning.
This was the second day of controlled outages after SPP declared a Level Three emergency Monday which led to an outage in McAlester that lasted approximately an hour.
PSO in an email and in social media posts asked its customers to turn down thermostats and reduce usage of large appliances to limit the use of electricity “so that no further measures are necessary.” The company stresses that customers should use energy needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage but minor adjustments to thermostats and other measures can make a significant difference to the system.
Along with adjusting thermostats, area power companies are giving the following conservation tips.
Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).
Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
Area natural gas companies are also asking customers to conserve energy by lowering the thermostat to at least 68 degrees and by the temperature setting on hot water heaters.
