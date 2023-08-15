Contractors said a few minor details and warranty work is all that’s left to do before crews will fully be finished at McAlester’s new middle school and event center.
Josh Jacox, a Crossland Construction representative, told McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members Monday about custom business cards that will be handed out to teachers and administrators at the Randy Hughes Middle School and McAlester Activity Center to report any problems they come across to construction crews.
“It’s a QR code. It pops up a Jot Form that has three questions; name, what room you’re in, and what’s the problem,” Jacox said.
The contractor said the forms will be sent to him directly with all issues to be immediately addressed and confirmed to be fixed by school officials.
He said crews are currently doing paint touch-ups and minor flooring items. Additional seating on the north end of the event center will be installed in late October or November due to production times. A bad sensor in the fire alarm system will also be replaced.
“The big thing about that is identifying warranty items now versus the day we come walk it a year from now,” Jacox said. “We’re trying to make it as easy and streamlined as possible to get things fixed and give the best product to the school district.”
An update on the new addition to Will Rogers Elementary was also given by school officials, who said an improperly installed sewage back-flow preventer caused backups on the first day of school. The issue has since been repaired.
Dedicated employees will continue to conduct round-the- clock fire watch at Will Rogers until officials from the state fire marshals office can conduct an inspection.
School board members voted to enter into a lease agreement with Shared Blessings for the use of Jefferson Early Childhood Center at 501 South C Street.
The 10,500 square-foot building consists of 12 classrooms, restrooms, cafeteria/gymnasium, kitchen, and a playground.
Early childhood classes across the McAlester School District were consolidated beginning this year to the Karla Brock Early Childhood Academy at 301 E. Van Buren Ave.
The terms of the lease state Shared Blessings will pay $100 a month beginning July 1, 2023, for one year. Shared Blessings will also be responsible for all utility costs.
“Shared Blessings shall use and occupy the premises only for the purpose of providing charitable services, and directly related activities, and for no other purpose,” the lease states.
Board members also approved new agreements with the McAlester Educational Support Association and the McAlester Association of Classroom Teachers, memorandums of understanding with the Choctaw Nation for preschool services, and a new emergency operations plan for school athletic events required under state law.
