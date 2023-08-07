The office of Congressman Josh Brecheen will be holding Satellite Office Hours throughout Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District later this month.
Constituents are invited to attend to meet with our Field Representatives and help inform us how Congressman Josh Brecheen’s office can best serve you.
Congressman Brecheen will also be holding 16 in-person town halls next week. To learn more about the in-person town halls, please click here.
Satellite Office Hours Dates and Locations:
Monday, August 21
Miami:
Miami City Hall
Banquet Room
159 5th Ave. NW
Miami, OK 74354
Office Hours: 8:00am - 12:00pm
Pryor:
Pryor Public Library
Meeting Room
505 E. Graham Ave.
Pryor, OK 74361
Office Hours: 2:00pm - 6:00pm
Tuesday, August 22
Muskogee:
Muskogee Public Library
Southeast Room
801 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Muskogee, OK 74401
Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Bartlesville:
Bartlesville City Hall
401 S. Johnstone Ave.
Bartlesville, OK 74003
Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Wilburton:
Wilburton City Hall
Council Chamber
300 W. Main St.
Wilburton, OK 74578
Office Hours: 11:30am - 1:30pm
Wednesday, August 23
McAlester:
McAlester Public Library
Conference Room
401 N. 2nd St.
McAlester, OK 74501
Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Poteau:
Donald W. Reynolds Community Center
105 Reynolds Ave.
Poteau, OK 74953
Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Thursday, August 24
Durant:
Donald W. Reynolds Library
Lobby Office
1515 W. Main St.
Durant, OK 74701
Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Sallisaw:
Stanley Tubbs Memorial Library
101 E. Cherokee Ave.
Sallisaw, OK 74955
Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Friday, August 25:
Tahlequah:
Tahlequah Public Library
Rawls Room
120 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah, OK 74464
Office Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.