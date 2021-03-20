Compass Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment advisory firm specializing in educator retirement planning, is offering a complimentary educational webinar for educators who wish to learn more about the Oklahoma Teacher Retirement System. The webinar will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 6 p.m.
Participants will learn about the requirements and qualifications for benefits, how you should claim benefits, irrevocable elections to consider when retiring and cash flow planning. There are critical decisions that must be made in a timely manner to properly initiate your retirement on your terms. This one-hour webinar will offer each recipient the opportunity to ask questions and participate via Zoom.
If you are an administrator, teacher or staff who will be retiring within the next 3 years, this is an opportunity to speak with professionals who will give you guidance and direction so that you may approach this important decision with confidence.
To obtain a link to participate in this educational webinar, email Ashley Stieb at ashley@compasscapitalmgt.com. Also, you will find additional resources to help you with retirement planning at our website, http://www.compasscapitalmgt.com .
