A local real estate company is teaming up with the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter this week to help find homes for dozens of adoptable dogs and cats.
“The shelter is full,” Michele Van Pelt, director of the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter said. “We need to get them adopted.”
The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter at 1206 N. West St. in McAlester.
NextHome Professionals is sponsoring the adoption event as part of its company-wide Luke Day on Thursday, June 15.
Luke is the company’s beloved orange French bulldog mascot. According to the company, NextHome set aside June 15 as “Luke Day” to celebrate Luke by participating in community service and outreach.
Food trucks, face painting, games, and other activities are planned for the Thursday event.
“This is not just about bringing fur-babies to their forever home, but also about having a PAWSOME time,” the company posted on a Facebook page dedicated to the event.
Van Pelt said Dr. Lori Baggett, a local dog chiropractor, will be at the event to give all adopted dogs a free adjustment before the dog goes home to its new family.
Every dog that is adopted Thursday will come home with a brand new dog bed, bowls, and dog food.
Drawings will also be held throughout the day for prize packs that include dog toys, treats, and other goodies.
“In the spirit of giving, we’re also accepting donations of dog food to fill up the bowls of our lovely shelter pups,” NextHome posted on the event page on Facebook. “Every bit counts towards making their tails wag!”
Van Pelt said the event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Thursday and will last until 2 p.m. depending on the weather.
The National Weather Service calls for Thursday to be sunny with a high near 90 degrees.
Current adoption fees at the shelter for dogs is $30 and $25 for cats with microchipping available for $10.
The fee covers spay or neuter and up-to-date vaccinations. Animals will also be dewormed with dogs checked for heart worms.
“Come and help us clear out the shelter,” Van Pelt said. “That’ll be great, plus enjoy some free stuff!”
