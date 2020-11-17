What’s your business name?
The Southwest Shop
What do you offer?
We offer Indian blankets, purses, incense, wallets, place mats, western blankets, earrings, mosaic kits and coasters.
Where can we find you?
203 E. Chickasaw in McAlester
Who are the owners?
Charity Clayton
Why did you choose our community for your business?
McAlester is where I have lived virtually all my life and it’s a great place. Trying to bring something to this town that no one else has to offer.
